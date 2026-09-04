A terrorist was neutralised in a joint operation, 'Operation ASHDAR', by the Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF in Budgam. The operation was launched on specific intelligence. IGP Kashmir Sujit Kumar visited the site after the encounter.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar reached the area near the operation site in Budgam on Friday following the neutralisation of a terrorist during a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Joint Operation 'ASHDAR' Launched

The operation, codenamed 'Operation ASHDAR', was launched in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam based on specific intelligence inputs.

Chinar Corps Confirms Details

According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, troops observed suspicious activity and challenged the suspected terrorists, following which they opened fire, triggering an exchange of gunfire in which one terrorist was neutralised. The search operation was launched jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF in Ashdar Gali, Budgam.

"OP ASHDAR, Budgam: Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in the general area of Ashdar Gali, Budgam," the Chinar Corps posted on X.

"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores were recovered. Search operation is in progress," it further posted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)