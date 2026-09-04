Air India has fired the pilot-in-command of its Phuket-Delhi flight after he tested positive for a psychoactive substance. The airline cited its zero-tolerance policy, a move that follows the AAIB's preliminary report on the flight's mid-air incident.

Pilot's Employment Terminated Over Drug Test

Air India has terminated the employment of the pilot-in-command of its Phuket-Delhi flight with immediate effect after the pilot tested positive for a psychoactive substance, the airline said on Friday.

An Air India spokesperson said the action was taken in line with the airline's zero-tolerance policy towards violations of safety, fitness and regulatory requirements. "The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violations of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been terminated with immediate effect," the Air India spokesperson said.

Link to Mid-Air Incident Investigation

The statement comes in the wake of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report on flight AI-2379 (Phuket to Delhi), which revealed a brief triple-hydraulic system drop mid-flight that caused an altitude fluctuation, leaving 24 people injured and damaging parts of the cabin interior.

Airline's Response and Safety Commitment

Air India on Friday issued its first official response following the release of the AAIB's preliminary report into the August 4, Delhi-bound flight AI-2379 from Phuket, reiterating that it has launched voluntary 100% testing for all its pilots.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, the airline pledged full support to ongoing technical and medical inquiries into the mid-air hydraulic failure and subsequent crew drug test findings. "We acknowledge the release of the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and continue to extend our full cooperation to the investigation, including providing access to all relevant operational, maintenance and technical records," an Air India spokesperson stated.

Addressing concerns surrounding crew fitness and operational standards, the carrier emphasised its strict adherence to safety protocols while introducing additional precautionary measures. (ANI)