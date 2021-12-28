  • Facebook
    No respite for Delhi, Mumbai as COVID continues to surge at faster rate

    The national capital recorded a large rise of 496 COVID instances on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported over 1300 new cases in the city.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 8:09 PM IST
    The national capital recorded a large rise of 496 COVID instances on Tuesday, barely hours after imposing a set of restrictions under the "Yellow Alert". This is the largest one-day increase since June 2. The positivity rate is at 0.89 percent, its highest level since May 31.

    As the positivity rate in Delhi continues to rise, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a yellow alert. Schools, colleges, and educational institutions, as well as cinemas and gyms, would be closed under this warning, but malls and stores will be open on an odd-even basis during certain hours. The Delhi Metro will have a seating capacity of 50%. A night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am has already been implemented.

    Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1377 new COVID cases and Maharashtra as a state recorded 2,172 new cases. However, no new Omicron case was reported on Tuesday in the state.

     

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 8:14 PM IST
