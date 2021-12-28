  • Facebook
    Omicron threat: Yellow alert to be sounded in Delhi, detailed order soon, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Cinemas, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms, and leisure parks will also be closed. For mobility, the Delhi Metro and buses would be permitted to operate at 50% capacity.

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 1:28 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday informed that the government has decided to enforce a Yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan as the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days. He said a detailed order on restrictions to be implemented would be released soon.

    Under the yellow alert it is expected that the stores in marketplaces and malls selling non-essential products and services will be permitted to open between 10 am and 8 pm on an odd-even basis. Other limits include restaurants operating at 50% capacity between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., and bars operating at 50% capacity between noon and 10 pm.

    Cinemas, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms, and leisure parks will also be closed. For mobility, the Delhi Metro and buses would be permitted to operate at 50% capacity. Between 9 am and 5 pm, Delhi government offices would be able to contact all grade I officials, while private enterprises will be able to call 50% of their employees.

    Meanwhile, for marriages and funeral-related gatherings, only 20 persons each will be allowed. But banquet halls will not be allowed to host weddings.

    Also Read | Omicron in India: Delhi bans Christmas, New Year celebrations amid surge in cases

    Earlier this week, due to an increase in Omicron cases across the country, the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibited all Christmas and New Year's Eve parties and gatherings in the national capital. The DDMA order stated that all DMs and District DCPs should ensure that no cultural event, gathering in NCT of Delhi for celebrating Christmas or New Year.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 1:58 PM IST
