    Punjab makes double vaccination mandatory for visiting public places

    The order, issued by the state's home department, makes no mention of the current political rallies. 

    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 9:06 PM IST
    In response to mounting worry over the Omicron strain of coronavirus, the Punjab government stated on Tuesday that anyone who have not got both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination would be barred from entering public areas in the state beginning January 15. According to a new order issued by the state administration, everyone who has not yet received two doses of COVID immunisation should stay at home and avoid going to public areas, markets, functions, public transportation, or religious sites. The state government stated in a release that because the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a significant challenge to the community and has harmed each and every individual, those who are not completely vaccinated must take extra care, particularly because of the new variety of concern Omicron.

    According to the restrictions, only fully vaccinated (second dose) adult persons or those who are not due for the second dose as per health protocol are permitted in public places with large gatherings such as sabzi mandi, markets, public transportation, parks, religious places, malls, shopping complexes, local markets, and other similar places. It went on to say that all government, board, and corporate offices in Chandigarh will only admit fully vaccinated employees.

    Also Read | Omicron threat: Yellow alert to be sounded in Delhi, detailed order soon, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Meanwhile, hotels, pubs, restaurants, malls, retail complexes, movie halls, gyms, and fitness centres will only accept individuals who have been completely vaccinated or who are not due for a second dosage according to health policy. A similar requirement applies to both commercial and public sector banks. The order, issued by the state's home department, makes no mention of the current political rallies. Punjab is one among five states where elections are scheduled for early next year.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 9:06 PM IST
