Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'No populism, but confidence of winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024...': India gives thumbs-up to Interim Budget

    The Interim Budget 2024, tailored with an eye on the impending Lok Sabha elections in 2024, underscored the government's confidence in its ability to secure victory for the third time in a row while maintaining a focus on reform-oriented policies.

    No populism, but confidence of winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024 India gives thumbs-up to Interim Budget snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    India gave a resounding thumbs-up to the Interim Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, which prioritized sustainable economic growth and fiscal prudence over short-term populism. The budget, tailored with an eye on the impending Lok Sabha elections in 2024, underscored the government's confidence in its ability to secure victory for the third time in a row while maintaining a focus on reform-oriented policies.

    Also read: Interim Budget 2024 highlights: No populist measures, tax rates unchanged in general election year

    Sitharaman's budget speech highlighted the government's commitment to sustaining India's world-beating economic growth rate by increasing capital expenditure by 11 percent for the next fiscal year. This move is poised to bolster infrastructure development and stimulate economic activity across various sectors.

    One of the notable features of the interim budget was its emphasis on providing relief to the common man from disputed small tax demands of up to Rs 25,000, without altering income tax rates for individuals and corporates or customs duty. This measured approach reflects the government's commitment to providing stability and predictability in the tax regime.

    In less than an hour, Sitharaman outlined the transformative journey of India's economy over the past decade, highlighting its transition from a 'fragile' state to the world's fastest-growing major economy. The budget's focus on fiscal consolidation, with a reduction in the fiscal deficit to 5.8 percent for the current financial year and further to 5.1 percent in the next fiscal year, signals a prudent approach to managing public finances.

    Also read: Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces slew of measures to propel India's 'Nari Shakti' (WATCH)

    Furthermore, Sitharaman articulated the government's vision for the future, emphasizing the principles of 'reform, perform, and transform.' She underscored the government's commitment to undertaking next-generation reforms and building consensus with states and stakeholders to drive effective implementation.

    The interim budget also showcased robust revenue receipts for the current fiscal year, reflecting strong growth momentum and formalization in the economy. Sitharaman reiterated the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation, aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit to below 4.5 percent by 2025-26.

    Overall, India's response to the interim budget indicates widespread approval and confidence in the government's economic policies and vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' in the future.

    "Today's budget reflects the government's confidence in winning the upcoming election, as no freebies were announced. While disappointing for salaried individuals, it underscores the administration's belief in its policies and economic direction," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter.

    Another Indian said, "It was a vision statement for development India, rather than a budget outlay. And displaying confidence of continuity of Modi govt, without promising more freebies in competition to opposition tools for winning election."

    A third user added, "Presenting non-populist Budget and focusing on fiscal prudence in an election year shows the confidence of Government."

    Here's a look at how India reacted to FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget 2024:

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Interim Budget 2024 will empower the four pillars of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi congratulates FM (WATCH) AJR

    Interim Budget 2024 will empower the four pillars of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi congratulates FM (WATCH)

    Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case rkn

    Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case

    Belagavi woman stripping case: Couple gets registered marriage with help of police vkp

    Belagavi woman stripping case: Couple gets registered marriage with help of police

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's full Budget in July 2024 assertion goes viral (WATCH)

    'In July 2024...' FM Sitharaman's full Budget assertion for Viksit Bharat in election year goes viral (WATCH)

    Interim Budget 2024: No tweaks to income tax; A look at key highlights AJR

    Interim Budget 2024 highlights: No populist measures, tax rates unchanged in general election year

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2024: What is 'game-changing' India-Middle East-Europe corridor? AJR

    Budget 2024: What is game-changing India-Middle East-Europe corridor?

    Interim Budget 2024 will empower the four pillars of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi congratulates FM (WATCH) AJR

    Interim Budget 2024 will empower the four pillars of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi congratulates FM (WATCH)

    Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case rkn

    Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case

    February 7 popular Korean drama to watch on Netflix RBA

    February: 7 popular Korean drama to watch on Netflix

    Interim Budget 2024: What is Lakhpati Didi scheme? anr

    Interim Budget 2024: What is Lakhpati Didi scheme?

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon