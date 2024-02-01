Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces slew of measures to propel India's 'Nari Shakti' (WATCH)

During her Interim Budget 2024 speech on Thursday, FM Nirmala Sitharaman recounted the Modi government's previous schemes for women, while also extolling Indian womens' participation in the workforce and in STEM courses.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Modi government would raise the target of women beneficiaries in its Lakhpati Didi Scheme to three crore from two crore. "83 lakh Self Help Groups with nine crore women are transforming the rural socioeconomic landscape, and have assisted nearly one crore women in becoming lakhpati didis already," Sitharaman said while presenting the interim Budget for the next fiscal year starting April 1, 2024.

Sitharaman also highlighted the Modi government's past initiatives for women, praising the significant involvement of Indian women in the workforce and STEM courses.

"Empowerment of Women through entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity has gained momentum in last 10 years. 30 crore MUDRA Yojana loans have been given to woman entrepreneurs," the FM said.

"Female enrolment in higher education is up by 28% in 10 years, in STEM courses, girls and women make up 43% of enrolment, one of the highest in the world. All these steps are reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce. Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of 1/3 seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, over 70 % houses under PM Awas Yojana to women have increased their dignity," the Finance Minister added.

The Finance Minister also revealed that the government would promote cervical cancer vaccinations for girls aged nine to 14.

“Our government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years for providing prevention of cervical cancer,” she said.

Previously, trials of HPV vaccines utilized for cervical cancer faced significant obstacles. Controversy arose in 2010 when reports emerged of some girls allegedly dying after receiving an HPV vaccine. Globally, cervical cancer ranks as the fourth most common cancer in women, following breast, lung, and colorectal cancer.

Furthermore, the government has expanded healthcare coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to encompass all ASHA workers. "The health cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers," she said.

In the previous budget, Sitharaman underscored the economic empowerment of women, envisioning the evolution of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) into sustainable income-generating producer organizations and women-led enterprises. The budget introduced assistance for the procurement of raw materials and enhancements in design, quality, branding, and marketing of their products, facilitating their expansion to cater to broader consumer markets, akin to numerous startups evolving into unicorns.

Sitharaman's 2023 Budget introduced a 'Mahila Samman Saving Certificate' featuring a fixed interest rate of 7.5 percent for two years, open for deposit in the name of a woman or a girl child, with a maximum deposit limit of Rs 2 lakh and a partial withdrawal option available.

The budget was anticipated to focus on gender parity and introduce schemes aimed at uplifting the lives of women in Bharat Kaal.

"We need to focus on - Garib, Mahilayen, Yuva and Annadata; Their needs and aspirations are our highest priorities," Sitharaman said in her interim Budget speech.

As women's participation in the workforce continues to rise, there is a heightened expectation of addressing key concerns faced by them. The female labor force participation rate, reaching 24 percent in Q2FY24, indicates a positive trend.