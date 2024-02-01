Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Interim Budget 2024 highlights: No populist measures, tax rates unchanged in general election year

    Beginning her budget speech, Sitharaman emphasized the remarkable transformation witnessed by the Indian economy over the past decade. 

    Interim Budget 2024: No tweaks to income tax; A look at key highlights AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Interim Budget 2024 against the backdrop of the impending Lok Sabha elections, marking her sixth consecutive budget presentation. This achievement puts her on par with former Finance Minister Morarji Desai. Despite expectations, the Finance Minister refrained from announcing any populist measures, maintaining the status quo on tax rates for both direct and indirect taxes. Sitharaman articulated a vision for the coming years, forecasting unprecedented growth over the next five years. The government has set an ambitious capital expenditure target of Rs 11.11 lakh crore. 

    Beginning her budget speech, Sitharaman emphasized the remarkable transformation witnessed by the Indian economy over the past decade. 

    Interim Budget 2024: Lakshadweep takes center stage, govt to prioritize tourism sector investments

    Here are the key highlights from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech:

    1. The revised fiscal deficit is at 5.8% of the GDP for 2023-24 (FY24). Fiscal deficit in FY25 is expected to be 5.1% of GDP. The target is to reduce the fiscal deficit to below 4.5% of the GDP in 2025-26 (FY26).

    2. No changes to income tax slabs.

    3. The number of tax filers swelled by 2.4 times, Sitharaman said. The direct tax collection has trebled since 2014. In 2024-25, the tax receipts are projected at Rs 26.02 lakh crore.

    4.  The Finance Minister has announced 2 crore more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin ( PMAY-G).

    5. For our tech-savvy youth, this will be a golden era. A corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore will be established with 50-year interest free loan provided. The corpus will provide long term financing and re-financing with long tenures at low or nil interest rates.

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands Ayushman Bharat coverage to ASHA, Anganwadi workers

    6. We need to have programmes that combine the powers of our youth and technology. A new scheme will be launched for strengthening deep tech technology for defence purposes and expediting atma nirbharta.

    7. Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of 1/3rd seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, and giving over 70 per cent houses under the PM Awas Yoajana in rural areas to women have enhanced their dignity.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Interim Budget 2024: Lakshadweep takes center stage, govt to prioritizes tourism sector investments AJR

    Interim Budget 2024: Lakshadweep takes center stage, govt to prioritize tourism sector investments

    Bengaluru: Aranya Bhavan stenographer found dead on Tumkur railway tracks, suspicions of foul play arise vkp

    Bengaluru: Aranya Bhavan stenographer found dead on Tumkur railway tracks, suspicions of foul play arise

    Kerala: Sabarimala Airport project gets site clearance from central govt; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan rkn

    Kerala: Sabarimala Airport project gets site clearance from central govt; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands Ayushman Bharat coverage to ASHA, Anganwadi workers AJR

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands Ayushman Bharat coverage to ASHA, Anganwadi workers

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman shines spotlight on how Modi govt is tackling poverty AJR

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman shines spotlight on how Modi govt is tackling poverty

    Recent Stories

    Jackie Shroff turns 67: 7 best movies of the actor ATG

    Jackie Shroff turns 67: 7 best movies of the actor

    Upgrade of 40,000 rail bogies, 3 new rail corridors: FM Nirmala Sitharaman lays out Rs 2.55 lakh capex for Railways

    Upgrade of 40,000 rail bogies, 3 new rail corridors: FM Nirmala Sitharaman lays out Rs 2.55 lakh capex for Rai

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces slew of measures to propel India's 'Nari Shakti' snt

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces slew of measures to propel India's 'Nari Shakti' (WATCH)

    6 reasons why renting is better than buying rkn

    6 reasons why renting is better than buying

    Interim Budget 2024: Lakshadweep takes center stage, govt to prioritizes tourism sector investments AJR

    Interim Budget 2024: Lakshadweep takes center stage, govt to prioritize tourism sector investments

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon