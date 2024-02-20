Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'No more bombs, kidnappings': PM Modi expresses confidence in 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir'; check details

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 20) expressed his unwavering confidence in Jammu and Kashmir, assuring that the long-standing dreams of the residents will be fulfilled under his leadership. He emphasized the transformation from an era of disheartening news dominated by incidents like bombings, kidnappings, and separation to the present scenario where Jammu and Kashmir is actively progressing.

    Addressing a large audience, PM Modi extended gratitude for their presence, highlighting the widespread reach of the program with people tuning in from 285 blocks through LED screens.

    The Prime Minister's visit marked the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of diverse development projects valued at over Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu. Among these initiatives were projects in education, railway, aviation, and road sectors, showcasing the government's commitment to comprehensive growth.

    During the event, PM Modi flagged off the inaugural electric train in the valley and initiated train services between Sangaldan station and Baramulla station, enhancing the region's connectivity.

    Additionally, he handed out appointment orders to approximately 1500 new government recruits from Jammu and Kashmir, contributing to the region's employment opportunities. The Prime Minister actively engaged with beneficiaries of various government schemes, emphasizing the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' program's inclusive nature.

