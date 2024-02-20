PM Modi lays foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu (WATCH)

As part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' program, PM Modi undertook a significant initiative by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various developmental projects valued at over Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu.

In a significant move towards regional development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 20) inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a multitude of projects in Jammu, collectively valued at over Rs 32,000 crore. This strategic investment aims to propel the socio-economic growth of the region, fostering infrastructure development and enhancing the overall quality of life for the residents of Jammu.

As part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' program, PM Modi undertook a significant initiative by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various developmental projects valued at over Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu. The multifaceted approach includes interactions with beneficiaries of government schemes, highlighting the commitment to holistic development.

Among the notable projects, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Jammu Airport, emphasizing the enhancement of air connectivity and infrastructure. Additionally, he inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur (Samba), contributing to improved healthcare facilities in the region.

Addressing transportation needs, several rail projects were dedicated to the nation, such as the new rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan and the electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section. The commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section, featuring Ballast Less Track (BLT), promises a superior riding experience for passengers. Notably, this section also hosts India's longest transportation tunnel, T-50 (12.77 Km), contributing to environmental sustainability and regional economic development.

In furtherance of road infrastructure, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for crucial road projects. These include two packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, facilitating pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and fostering economic growth.

The second phase of the Srinagar Ring Road, involving four-laning the existing Sumbal-Wayul NH-1, aims to reduce traffic congestion in Srinagar and improve connectivity to tourist destinations.

Additionally, the upgradation of the 161 km Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri stretch of NH-01 holds strategic importance and contributes to the economic development of Baramulla and Uri. Finally, the construction of Kulgam Bypass and Pulwama Bypass on NH-444 enhances road infrastructure, connecting Qazigund - Kulgam - Shopian - Pulwama - Badgam - Srinagar. These initiatives collectively mark a significant step toward comprehensive development in the region.