People close to lawyer Vijay Aggarwal have objected to media reports on his alleged UK detention, stating there is no evidence of any money recovery from him or his involvement in fraud. They condemned how the matter was portrayed as a money case.

Aides Deny Money Recovery Claims

People close to noted criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal have strongly objected to the manner in which his alleged detention in the United Kingdom has been reported in sections of the media, saying there is "nothing on record or in their knowledge" to establish any alleged recovery of money from him or his involvement in any such fraud. They strongly condemn the manner in which the matter has been reported by a section of the media. Vijay Aggarwal has represented fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi and has handled some other high-profile cases.

"There is nothing on record or in our knowledge to establish any alleged recovery of money from Aggarwal or his involvement with any such funds. We strongly condemn the manner in which this matter is being reported and portrayed as a money-related case. There is nothing on record to suggest any recovery of money from Vijay Aggarwal or his involvement with any such money," a person close Aggarwal told ANI.

Family members of Aggarwal also said that the matter should be reported only on the basis of verified information. Aggarwal has so far not publicly commented on the matter. People close to him said the circumstances surrounding the alleged detention should not be linked to unverified claims of cash recovery.

Detention Over Alleged Immigration Violations

Reports in a section of the media said Aggarwal was detained by British immigration authorities in London over alleged immigration violations. (ANI)