Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    No law can be brought without deliberations: Modi Govt tells farmers' unions, invites them for talks (WATCH)

    Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said, "The farmers' unions need to understand that the law that they are seeking that cannot be decided upon without giving a thought, and giving scope for issues to crop up at a later phase. All aspects need to be considered and discussed."

    No law can be brought without deliberation: Centre tells farmers' unions, invites them for talks (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    The Centre on Wednesday said that it is ready to hold discussions with the farmers organisation, and urged farmers to maintain the environment for discussions. Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said, "The farmers' unions need to understand that the law that they are seeking cannot be decided upon without giving a thought, and giving scope for issues to crop up at a later phase. All aspects need to be considered and discussed."

    One of the primary demands driving the 'Dilli Chalo' march is the establishment of a legal assurance for the minimum support price (MSP). Currently, the government determines MSP for approximately two dozen commodities biannually based on recommendations from the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, with a significant portion of MSP crop procurement occurring in Punjab and Haryana, primarily for wheat and rice, bolstering the government's public distribution system. However, farmers seek legislation ensuring MSP for all crops, prompting government apprehensions regarding global pricing, procurement pressures, export competitiveness, and central expenditures.

    Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, part of the ministerial delegation engaging with farmers' groups, including the non-political Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha in Chandigarh, underscores the government's cautious approach to policy announcements, prioritizing comprehensive stakeholder deliberation and consensus over hurried decisions. Despite government offers for farmers' involvement in committees addressing MSP strengthening, including the Sanjay Aggarwal-led panel established in response to previous agri-law protests, farmers' willingness for collaborative engagements remains limited.

    Furthermore, farmers advocate for additional measures beyond MSP assurance, including the implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations, farmer pensions, debt waivers, justice for Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act 2013, withdrawal from the World Trade Organization, and compensation for deceased agitation participants. As negotiations persist, the government reiterates its commitment to agricultural welfare, citing significant budgetary increases over the past decade.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bizarre Woman washing left-over naan before heating it takes internet by storm; WATCH viral video snt

    Bizarre! Woman washing left-over naan before heating it takes internet by storm; WATCH viral video

    Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan Abhishek Manu Singhvi for Himachal among Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha elections gcw

    Sonia Gandhi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi among Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

    Government should give clarity on law that authorizes liquor ban for 48 hours: Karnataka High Court vkp

    Government should give clarity on law that authorizes liquor ban for 48 hours: Karnataka High Court

    Indian Navy embraces tradition: Kurta-Pyjama welcomed in naval messes to shed colonial vestiges snt

    Indian Navy to shed another colonial symbol; embraces tradition and brings Kurta-Pyjama in naval messes

    Congress guarantees MSP to farmers, but rejected it when UPA ruled

    Congress guarantees MSP to farmers, but rejected it when UPA ruled

    Recent Stories

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Shilpa Shetty sends letter to PM Narendra Modi; Here's what she wrote RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Shilpa Shetty sends letter to PM Narendra Modi; Here's what she wrote

    Bizarre Woman washing left-over naan before heating it takes internet by storm; WATCH viral video snt

    Bizarre! Woman washing left-over naan before heating it takes internet by storm; WATCH viral video

    Why Mark Zuckerberg believes Meta Quest 3 is better than Apple Vision Pro gcw

    Why Zuckerberg believes Meta Quest 3 is better than Apple Vision Pro?

    Viral Video: Woman shocks with rat-cage heels in New York, unconventional fashion sparks debate (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Woman shocks with rat-cage heels in New York, unconventional fashion sparks debate (WATCH)

    Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan Abhishek Manu Singhvi for Himachal among Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha elections gcw

    Sonia Gandhi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi among Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon