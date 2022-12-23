No health complications reported in 8 cheetahs introduced to Kuno national park; check details

On September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first batch of eight cheetahs (five females and three males) from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at the Kuno National Park.

The Centre on Thursday (December 22) informed the Rajya Sabha that no health complications have been reported in the eight cheetahs introduced in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

Replying to a question by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi, Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that all the eight cheetahs have been released in larger acclimatization enclosures and none of them are under quarantine.

Also read: Who is Sania Mirza? India's first Muslim female to become a fighter pilot

"No sir, no health complications have been reported in the introduced cheetahs," Choubey replied to a question on the health conditions of the big cats.

Choubey also shared that India is likely to bring about 12 to 14 cheetahs every year from South Africa and Namibia or other African countries during the next five years.

As per the 'Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India' prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India, around 12-14 wild cheetahs (8-10 males and 4-6 females) that are ideal for establishing a new cheetah population would be imported from South Africa, Namibia and other African countries, as a founder stock for five years initially and then as may be required by the programme.

Also read: 24 defence purchase proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore get DAC nod

On September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first batch of eight cheetahs (five females and three males) from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at the Kuno National Park.

The cheetah has come back to India 70 years after the species was declared extinct in the country in 1952. The large carnivore got completely wiped out from the country due to over-hunting and habitat loss.