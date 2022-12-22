Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    24 defence purchase proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore get DAC nod

    Out of the proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore cleared by the DAC, 10 acquisitions are for the Indian Navy, six each for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, and two for the Indian Coast Guard.

    Defence purchase proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore get DAC nod
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 9:44 PM IST

    The Defence Acquisition Council led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had given the nod for Acceptance of Necessity for 24 acquisition proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore for the Indian Armed Forces and the Coast Guard.

    The proposals that secured the DAC's nod include the Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles (FICVs), light tanks, a new range of missile systems, long-range guided bombs, naval anti-ship missiles, multi-purpose vessels and next-generation offshore patrol vessels.

    Also Read: Selection process of women officers for elite Garud special forces unit begins

    Out of the proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore cleared by the DAC, 10 acquisitions are for the Indian Navy, six each for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, and two for the Indian Coast Guard.

    The procurement nod comes amid a recent spike in tensions along the Lince of Actual Control that saw Indian and Chinese troops come face to face at Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

    Government sources said the mounted gun system and light tanks are set to be deployed in high-altitude forward areas, including along the LAC.

    The naval acquisition, aimed at further enhancing maritime strength and giving a boost to the force's capabilities, includes the procurement of: 

    * Naval anti-ship missiles
    * Multi-purpose vessels
    * High-endurance autonomous vehicles

    The acquisitions of the Indian Army, aimed at providing a quantum jump to its operational preparedness, include:

    * Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles (FICVs)
    * Light tanks and mounted gun system 
    * Procurement of ballistic helmets with enhanced protection levels for soldiers

    The approvals for acquisitions for the Indian Air Force are intended to enhance its lethal capabilities further. They include:

    * New range of missile system
    * Long-range guided bombs
    * Range-augmentation kit for conventional bombs
    * Advanced surveillance systems

    According to the defence ministry, besides modernising the armed forces, the unprecedented DAC initiative will give a substantial impetus to the defence industry to achieve the government's mission of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. 

    Also Read: 4 countries other than India with intercontinental ballistic missiles

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 9:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Navy gets fifth Scorpene submarine Vagir to be commissioned soon gcw

    Indian Navy gets fifth Scorpene submarine 'Vagir', to be commissioned soon

    INS Mormugao to be commissioned into Indian Navy today Here is all about guided missile destroyer gcw

    INS Mormugao commissioned into Indian Navy today; Here's all about guided missile destroyer

    Bravery displayed by Indian armed forces in Galwan, Tawang commendable: Rajnath Singh AJR

    Bravery displayed by Indian armed forces in Galwan, Tawang commendable: Rajnath Singh

    4 countries other than India with lethal intercontinental ballistic missiles

    4 countries other than India with intercontinental ballistic missiles

    India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 N-capable missile; check details AJR

    India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 N-capable missile; check details

    Recent Stories

    Nasal vaccine gets green light in India amid latest COVID scare gcw

    Nasal vaccine gets green light in India amid latest COVID scare

    Apple MacBook Air M2 available under Rs 1 lakh Check out the deal and how to avail gcw

    Apple MacBook Air M2 available under Rs 1 lakh? Check out the deal and how to avail

    Ganga river water as cure for Covid? Modi govt clears the air

    Ganga river water as cure for Covid? Modi govt clears the air

    Bangladesh vs India 2022-23, 2nd Test Mirpur Umesh Yadav states Kuldeep's exclusion is 'management's call' snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav states Kuldeep's exclusion is 'management's call'

    Karnataka makes masks mandatory in indoor locations testing must for flu like symptoms gcw

    Karnataka makes masks mandatory in indoor locations, testing must for flu-like symptoms

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon