24 defence purchase proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore get DAC nod

Out of the proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore cleared by the DAC, 10 acquisitions are for the Indian Navy, six each for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, and two for the Indian Coast Guard.

The Defence Acquisition Council led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had given the nod for Acceptance of Necessity for 24 acquisition proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore for the Indian Armed Forces and the Coast Guard.

The proposals that secured the DAC's nod include the Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles (FICVs), light tanks, a new range of missile systems, long-range guided bombs, naval anti-ship missiles, multi-purpose vessels and next-generation offshore patrol vessels.

The procurement nod comes amid a recent spike in tensions along the Lince of Actual Control that saw Indian and Chinese troops come face to face at Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

Government sources said the mounted gun system and light tanks are set to be deployed in high-altitude forward areas, including along the LAC.

The naval acquisition, aimed at further enhancing maritime strength and giving a boost to the force's capabilities, includes the procurement of:

* Naval anti-ship missiles

* Multi-purpose vessels

* High-endurance autonomous vehicles

The acquisitions of the Indian Army, aimed at providing a quantum jump to its operational preparedness, include:

* Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles (FICVs)

* Light tanks and mounted gun system

* Procurement of ballistic helmets with enhanced protection levels for soldiers

The approvals for acquisitions for the Indian Air Force are intended to enhance its lethal capabilities further. They include:

* New range of missile system

* Long-range guided bombs

* Range-augmentation kit for conventional bombs

* Advanced surveillance systems

According to the defence ministry, besides modernising the armed forces, the unprecedented DAC initiative will give a substantial impetus to the defence industry to achieve the government's mission of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

