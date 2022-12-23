Who is Sania Mirza? India's first Muslim female to become a fighter pilot

Sania Mirza is a resident of Jasovar village, which falls under the Mirzapur Dehat Kotwali police station. In the NDA examination, she secured 149th rank. Mirza studied in a Hindi medium school and said that Hindi medium students, too, can achieve success if they are determined.

The daughter of a TV mechanic from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, Sania Mirza, is going to become the country's first Muslim girl fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Sania Mirza completed her education from primary to Class 10 at Pandit Chintamani Dubey Inter College in the village. She then attended Guru Nanak Girls Inter College in the city. In the 12th UP Board, she was the district topper. She began her training at Centurion Defense Academy. Sania Mirza studied in a Hindi medium school and said that Hindi medium students, too, can achieve success if they are determined. On December 27, 2022, she will join NDA Khadakwasla in Pune. Her parents and the villagers are extremely proud of her.

Shahid Ali, Sania's father, said, "Sania Mirza looks up to Avni Chaturvedi, the country's first fighter pilot. She aspired to be like her from the beginning. Sania is the second girl in the country who has been chosen as a fighter pilot."

She attributes her success to both her parents and the Centurion Defense Academy. According to her, only two seats were reserved for women in the fighter pilot in National Defense Academy 2022 exam. "In the first attempt, I could not obtain the seat, but I was successful in my second attempt."

Sania's mother, Tabassum Mirza, said, "Our daughter has made us and the village proud. She fulfils her ambition of becoming the first fighter pilot. She inspired every girl in the village to pursue her dreams."

There were 400 seats available in the National Defense Academy 2022 examination, which included both male and female candidates. There were 19 seats reserved for women and two for fighter pilots. Sania could secure a seat in these two seats due to her talent.

