No-Confidence Motion LIVE Updates: 'Opposition ran away from a discussion on Manipur,' says Smriti Irani

The war of words between the Narendra Modi government and Opposition continues on Day 2 of the debate on the no-confidence motion moved by the latter over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the Manipur issue. Here's what MPs had to say

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's comments on Manipur, Union Minister Smriti Irani stated, "Manipur remains undivided as an integral part of India, forever united." She criticized the Congress for applauding discussions that she deemed as "speaking against the spirit of India," highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Here are all the latest developments:

Smriti Irani

Only a misogynistic man can give a flying kiss to women MPs in Parliament. Such an instance was never witnessed before. This shows what he thinks of women. This is obscene. Smriti Irani in Parliament.

Smriti Irani recounted horrors of Emergency to attack Congress, says their history is smeared in blood.

You aren't India because India isn't corrupt, India believes in merit, not dynasty. India believes in merit not in dynasty & today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British - Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India.

Union minister Smriti Irani raised the issues of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and unrest in Kashmir when Congress ruled the country.

"You are not India, for India is not corrupt. India believes in merit not in dynasty & today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British - Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India," the BJP leader said.

"Women are getting raped in Rajasthan. Bhilwara is the latest example. The girl was raped, her body was cut and parts were thrown in furnance. All this happened with a 14-year-old girl. Atrocities on women are also happening in West Bengal. But nothing is said on that," Smriti Irani in Parliament.

A Kashmiri Pandit - Girija Tikku - was gangraped and brutally murdered in Kashmir. When this was shown in a movie, some Congress leaders called it propaganda. The same party leaders are talking about justice today.

Parliamentary Affairs minsiter Pralhad Joshi, Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah & Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh repeatedly said that the government is ready to debate on the Manipur issue. The opposition ran away from it, we did not.

It was mentioned in the House today that he (Rahul Gandhi) undertook a Yatra and gave assurance that they will reinstate Article 370 if it is upto them...I would like to tell the person who has run away from the House that neither will Article 370 be reinstated in the country nor will those who threaten Kashmiri Pandits with "Ralib Galib Chalib" be spared.

Rahul Gandhi:

I want to speak from my heart today. I won't launch a fierce attack on the government today like I always do.

Speaker Sir, thank you for reinstating me in the Lok Sabha. When I spoke the last time, I probably hurt you .. because I focussed so much on Adani, because your senior netas.

Rahul Gandhi reminisces about the Bharat Jodo Yatra when a girl handed him a letter saying "Rahul, I am walking with you." He reflects on the collective support he received from many people.

"I went to Manipur. PM Modi did not go there even once. For PM Modi, Manipur is not a part of Hindustan. PM has divided Manipur into two parts."

I wanted to understand why I was abused for 10 years: Rahul on Bharat Jodo Yatra in Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi recalled a conversation with a woman whose son was shot dead in Manipur. Quoting the woman, he said, "The entire night, I was lying with my son's body. I was scared and I left my home."

Taking a dig at the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said, "They have murdered India in Manipur."

PM Modi invokes Quit India sentiment, calls for eliminating corruption, dynasty and appeasement

The opposition alliance, INDIA, underlines the motivations behind the no-confidence motion. Their intention is to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's perceived reluctance to address concerns related to Manipur. The opposition contends that this motion serves as a mechanism to break the "vow of silence" maintained by the Prime Minister on matters concerning Manipur.