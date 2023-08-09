Monsoon Session: 6 Bills up for consideration, approval in Rajya Sabha; check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 9:05 AM IST

    The centre will on Wednesday present as many as six Bills for consideration and approval in Rajya Sabha, including The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023; The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023.

    Amidst the context of ethnic violence in Manipur, a heated debate on a no-confidence motion took place in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The motion was raised by Gaurav Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

    While the Delhi Services Bill smoothly navigated its way through the Rajya Sabha, overcoming all legislative obstacles in Parliament, concerns have been voiced by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) about its potential impact on governance in the national capital. The AAP expressed worries that the bill could weaken the authority of the elected government and potentially facilitate indirect central rule.

    The AAP emphasized their mandate from the public to represent and address their concerns.

    After the Rajya Sabha's approval of the contentious proposed law, which is intended to replace the Center's Ordinance regarding the management of services in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his criticism of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that the Bill aimed to exert control over Delhi through a surreptitious approach.

    During a forceful critique of the apparently "unfeeling" central government while discussing the Opposition's motion of no confidence in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy stated on Tuesday that despite sending a delegation to West Bengal to investigate the violence surrounding the recent panchayat elections, no equivalent investigative team was dispatched to Manipur during the ethnic clashes.

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who introduced the motion of no confidence against the Central government in the Lower House and was part of the Opposition delegation to Manipur recently, initiated the debate on Tuesday.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 9:05 AM IST
