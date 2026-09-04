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Kolkata Weather Forecast: Rain Likely in South Bengal This Weekend, Check Saturday-Sunday Forecast
South Bengal won't see heavy rains for now, but you can expect scattered showers from Saturday to Monday. With less rain, the humidity and sticky heat will definitely go up.
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Image Credit : X
West Bengal Weather Forecast Rain Alert
The weather has been changing quite a lot. A low-pressure system brought non-stop rain to South Bengal for the last few days. But today, the sun is out in full force. So, will the weekend be sunny, or will the rains return? Here's what the Met department says.
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Image Credit : X
West Bengal Weather Forecast Rain Alert
The weather department says some places might see scattered rain this Friday. They have issued a yellow alert for a few districts. Purba Bardhaman, Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, and North 24 Parganas could get some rain today. Kolkata, however, is likely to stay dry.
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Image Credit : X
West Bengal Weather Forecast Rain Alert
The weather office has not forecast heavy rains anywhere from Saturday to Monday. The districts of South Bengal might get some light to moderate scattered showers. Kolkata and other districts will likely see thunderstorms and scattered rain, but nothing heavy.
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Image Credit : X
West Bengal Weather Forecast Rain Alert
Even with less rain over the next few days, the sticky, sultry heat is here to stay. People will have to deal with the discomfort from high humidity. The weather office feels that as the rain reduces from tomorrow, the temperatures could start climbing up again.
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Image Credit : Gemini
West Bengal Weather Forecast Rain Alert
Meanwhile, the forecast is different for North Bengal. A few districts there are likely to get heavy rain in the coming days. The weather office predicts rain for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar.
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