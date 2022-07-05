NIA grilling Amravati chemist's murder accused

A police official said that the NIA took custody of all the accused who were sent on four-day transit remand by an Amravati court on Monday. The NIA is likely to produce the murder accused before the NIA's Mumbai court on or before July 8.

The National Investigation Agency is currently questioning the seven accused in the murder of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe after taking taken over their custody.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Amravati Police Commissioner Arti Singh clarified that there was no attempt to suppress the case. This after accusations erupted when links between Umesh Kolhe's social media posts supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and his murder emerged during the investigation.

The police commissioner said that the police did not reveal the information in the initial stages, considering the "very sensitive" nature of the murder case and to avoid any untoward incident.

She also disclosed that three more Amravati residents were threatened and made to apologise by some people after they backed Nupur Sharma on a WhatsApp group. An investigation is underway based on the complaint filed by one of those three people.

The seven accused in NIA custody now have been identified as Yusuf Khan (32), Abdul Taufiq (24), Muddasar Ahmad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Shoaib Khan (22), Atib Rashid (22) and alleged mastermind Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim.

One more suspect, Shamim Ahmed, is yet to be nabbed.

Umesh was stabbed with a knife by three men around 10-10:30 pm on June 21 while he was returning home after closing his shop. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

NIA Director-General Dinkar Gupta on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is understood to have updated him about the progress in the ongoing probe into the killings of two persons in Amravati and Rajasthan's Udaipur. The Union Home Ministry had handed over both cases to the NIA. Gupta held a 40-minute meeting with the Union Home Minister at his North Block office.

