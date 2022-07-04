Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Soldier's daughter, suffering from childhood deafness, gets rare brain implant at Army hospital

    First Published Jul 4, 2022, 8:13 PM IST

    The switch-on of the Auditory Brain Stem Implant will be performed 6 weeks post-surgery, followed by intense rehabilitation. The doctors believe that the child will gain auditory awareness and develop speech. 

    Image: A team of dedicated ENT surgeons, neurosurgeons, neuroanaesthetists and audiologists of AH (R&R) carries out the rare procedure. Photograph: Western Command

    In a major breakthrough, the Army Hospital Research and Referral has successfully carried out an Auditory Brain Stem Implant for profound deafness, becoming the first government facility to perform this rare feat. 

    The recipient was a four-year-old daughter of a serving soldier in the Indian Army. 

    Also Read: French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    Image: A team of dedicated ENT surgeons, neurosurgeons, neuroanaesthetists and audiologists of AH (R&R) carries out the rare procedure. Photograph: Western Command

    In most cases of childhood deafness, the defect used to be found in the Cochlea, which is usually addressed with a Cochlear Implant. 

    But in this case, the child had no Cochlea or auditory nerves at birth so the doctors were left with the only option to rehabilitate her by surgically placing an ABI at the seat of hearing within the brain.

    Also Read: Hotels, restaurants barred from levying service charge; here's all you need to know

    Image: A team of dedicated ENT surgeons, neurosurgeons, neuroanaesthetists and audiologists of AH (R&R) carries out the rare procedure. Photograph: Western Command

    "The cutting edge technology of Auditory Brain Stem implantation is still at its nascent stages of being performed all over the world being very surgically challenging," an official said.

    The team of ENT surgeons, Neurosurgeons, Neuroanaesthetists and audiologists successfully completed this complex surgery spanning more than 12 hours.

    Image: Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi became the first government hospital in India to do Auditory Brainstem Implant for 4-year-old child of a serving soldier. Photograph: Western Command

    Now, the switch-on of the device will be performed 6 weeks post-surgery, followed by intense rehabilitation. The doctors believe that the child will gain auditory awareness and develop speech. 

    "This will help the child in integration with mainstream schooling thereby becoming a productive member of society in years to follow," he said.

    Also Read: Independent Tamil Nadu? 'Don't push us,' DMK's Raja warns PM, HM

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    India Tejas aircraft emerges as top choice for Malaysia's fighter jet programme snt

    Tejas aircraft emerges as top choice for Malaysia's fighter jet programme

    Indian Navy Agniveer registrations begin know how to apply documents required other details gcw

    Indian Navy Agniveer registrations begin; know how to apply, documents required, other details

    Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator test a success

    Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator test a success

    Agniveer Vayu registrations reaching the 3 lakh mark 5 days still left for process to end gcw

    Agniveer Vayu registrations reaching the 3 lakh mark; 5 days still left for process to end

    Recent Stories

    Is Eden Hazard getting a new role with Real Madrid-krn

    Is Eden Hazard getting a new role with Real Madrid

    Superstar Rajinikanth reviews Madhavan's 'Rocketry'; here's what Thalaivar has to say snt

    Superstar Rajinikanth reviews Madhavan's 'Rocketry'; here's what Thalaivar has to say

    Tamil Nadu as independent country? Don't push us DMK A Raja warns PM, HM

    Independent Tamil Nadu? 'Don't push us,' DMK's Raja warns PM, HM

    Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta 5 busty Bollywood actress and their hot pics check out drb

    Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta, 5 busty Bollywood actress and their hot pics; check out

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant 50s hand England a target of 378 against India; fans react-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pujara, Pant 50s hand England a target of 378; fans react

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon