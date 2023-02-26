'Never retired, never will...': Congress leader clears air after Sonia Gandhi's 'innings ended' remark

After Congress leader Sonia Gandhi hinted at her retirement by saying that her 'innings has ended', Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba cleared the air and said that she has not retired, but will continue to bless and guide.

Following Sonia Gandhi's speech on the second day of the three-day 85th plenary session of the Congress in the capital of Chhattisgarh, Raipur, which sparked rumours about her retirement, party spokesperson Alka Lamba cleared the air quoting Gandhi and said she had never retired and never will.

Taking to reporters, Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba said, “Media should stop interpreting ma’am’s speech incorrectly. Ma’am told that she had never retired and never will.” Lamba also urged media persons not to infer such meanings. Gandhi, who was present in the audience at the Congress's 85th plenary session, was seen smiling in assent.

On Saturday, Sonia Gandhi had said during her speech that she was happy that her political journey could conclude with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. After Sonia Gandhi made a remark during her address on the second day of the three-day 85th Congress plenary assembly in Raipur on Saturday, rumours about her leaving politics began to circulate. People were left wondering whether the former head of the Congress would compete for office again from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh or give the position to her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Our victories in 2004 and 2009 under the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction, but what makes me happy is that my innings ended with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for the Congress. It has demonstrated that the vast majority of Indians desire peace, tolerance, and equity," the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chief said.

Sonia Gandhi handed over control of the 137-year-old organisation to Kharge, a devoted supporter, in October following back-to-back electoral losses, years of internal squabbling for a reform, and a departure of leaders. The Gandhis, who are regarded as the party's founding family, have a strong grip on it.

