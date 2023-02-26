3 IIT Bombay alumni develop smartphone-based health test kit, claims it gives results in 30 seconds

Three alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have developed a smartphone-based health test kit using urine sample and claim that it gives results in 30 seconds. Some public health centres (PHCs) in Maharashtra’s Nashik district have been using these kits for health tests.

According to Manasvi Shah, the strategic partnerships manager of 'NeoDocs,' the startup founded by former IITians Anurag Meena, Nikunj Malpani, and Pratik Lodha, "the photo gets uploaded on our cloud server, where an algorithm uses computer vision to scan the card and gives results within 30 seconds."

The "urine test kit" was displayed by "NeoDocs" during a show at the most recent Indian Science Conference in Nagpur.

Malpani claimed that it was during the COVID-19 shutdown that they came to understand the significance of measuring health and the worth of tests. No matter the socioeconomic status, Meena said, these test kits will help deliver healthcare to every doorstep and greatly lower the total cost for testing.

According to Lodha, they are further working on researching and developing instant test kits for various human bio-fluids (blood, vaginal discharge, semen, etc).

They started out by offering five fundamental instant pee test kits and focusing on providing individualised service to their clients, according to Nikunj. The business also produces test kits for chronic renal illness and senior people in addition to the wellness kit. He added that there is also a prenatal care package available for use by pregnant women.

He asserted that routine screening enables one to avoid even a remote possibility of experiencing the risk factors related to conception. Regular screening allows one to dodge even the slightest chance of suffering from the risk factors associated with pregnancy, he claimed.

(With PTI Inputs)