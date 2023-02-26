Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 IIT Bombay alumni develop smartphone-based health test kit, claims it gives results in 30 seconds

    Three alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have developed a smartphone-based health test kit using urine sample and claim that it gives results in 30 seconds. Some public health centres (PHCs) in Maharashtra’s Nashik district have been using these kits for health tests.

    3 IIT Bombay alumni develop smartphone based health test kit claims it gives results in 30 seconds gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 2:44 PM IST

    A smartphone-based health test tool using a urine sample has been created by three Indian Institute of Technology Bombay graduates, and they assert that it provides findings in 30 seconds. Some public health centres (PHCs) in Maharashtra’s Nashik district have been using these kits for health tests, a Zilla Parishad official said. As part of the test, a person has to dip a card (supplied in the test kit) in urine for a second, click a photo of it on his/her phone using the ‘Neodocs’ app.

    According to Manasvi Shah, the strategic partnerships manager of 'NeoDocs,' the startup founded by former IITians Anurag Meena, Nikunj Malpani, and Pratik Lodha, "the photo gets uploaded on our cloud server, where an algorithm uses computer vision to scan the card and gives results within 30 seconds."

    The "urine test kit" was displayed by "NeoDocs" during a show at the most recent Indian Science Conference in Nagpur.

    Also Read | Fact-check: Modi govt did NOT propose 5% tax on healthcare, UPA govt did in 2011

    Malpani claimed that it was during the COVID-19 shutdown that they came to understand the significance of measuring health and the worth of tests. No matter the socioeconomic status, Meena said, these test kits will help deliver healthcare to every doorstep and greatly lower the total cost for testing.

    According to Lodha, they are further working on researching and developing instant test kits for various human bio-fluids (blood, vaginal discharge, semen, etc). 

    They started out by offering five fundamental instant pee test kits and focusing on providing individualised service to their clients, according to Nikunj. The business also produces test kits for chronic renal illness and senior people in addition to the wellness kit. He added that there is also a prenatal care package available for use by pregnant women.

    Also Read | The Bengaluru connection to Supreme Court's latest artificial intelligence tool

    He asserted that routine screening enables one to avoid even a remote possibility of experiencing the risk factors related to conception. Regular screening allows one to dodge even the slightest chance of suffering from the risk factors associated with pregnancy, he claimed.

    Also Read: Viral Video: Man in Goa forced to apologise, chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai' for supporting Pakistan cricket team

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2023, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Class 12 board exam students vandalise Manipur school after being denied extra time gcw

    Class 12 board exam students vandalise Manipur school after being denied extra time

    Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Pulwama

    Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in South Kashmir's Pulwama

    The Bengaluru connection to Supreme Court latest artificial intelligence tool gcw

    The Bengaluru connection to Supreme Court's latest artificial intelligence tool

    Factcheck Modi govt did NOT propose 5% tax on healthcare, UPA govt did in 2011

    Fact-check: Modi govt did NOT propose 5% tax on healthcare, UPA govt did in 2011

    Hyderabad man beheads friend for texting his partner rips out his heart chops private parts cops gcw

    Hyderabad man beheads friend for texting his partner; rips out his heart, chops private parts

    Recent Stories

    Nokia G22 Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 launched Know features price other details gcw

    Nokia G22, Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 launched; Know features, price, other details

    Xiaomi 13 Pro to launch in India today Know when where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    Xiaomi 13 Pro to launch in India today: Know when, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Selfiee box office report: Akshay Kumar's film continues to sink; actor takes the blame, says 'It's 100% my fault' RBA

    Selfiee box office: Akshay Kumar's film continues to sink; actor takes the blame, says 'It's 100% my fault'

    Class 12 board exam students vandalise Manipur school after being denied extra time gcw

    Class 12 board exam students vandalise Manipur school after being denied extra time

    Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Pulwama

    Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in South Kashmir's Pulwama

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon