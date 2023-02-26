Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Video: Korean Embassy staff's 'Naatu Naatu' dance earns praise from PM Modi

    The video shared by the Korean Embassy of India showed the mission staff performing the dance moves that have gained international acclaim.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Korean Embassy's 'Naatu Naatu' dance
    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded a dance performance at the Korean Embassy of India where in Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok and the embassy staff can be seen dancing to the 'Naatu Naatu' song from the superhit movie 'RRR'.

    The video shared by the Korean Embassy of India showed the envoy trying to replicate the dance moves that have gained international acclaim.  Sharing the video on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi called it a "lively and adorable team effort".

    Over 4.35 breathless minutes of song and dance, filmed on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, translates to bucolic in Telugu and demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music.

    Released in March 2022, "RRR" is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (portrayed by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). It also featured Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

    Composed by MM Keeravani and choreographed by Prem Rakshith, 'Naatu Naatu' has legions of followers on social media trying to master its steps.

