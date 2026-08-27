Over 80 Maharashtra citizens are stranded in Nepal due to sudden floods. The State Emergency Operation Center has set up helplines and is coordinating rescue efforts. Odisha has also reported its citizens affected, with some missing.

Over 80 Maharashtra Citizens Stranded in Nepal Floods

More than 80 citizens of Maharashtra have been reported stranded in Nepal, according to the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC), Maharashtra, which said the figure is based on preliminary information and efforts are underway to collect details and coordinate assistance.

State's Coordinated Rescue Efforts

The SEOC said that out of the 80 stranded citizens, 57 were travelling through Richa Tours Pvt. Ltd. The state agency has established contact with the travel company and is coordinating regarding the affected travellers. A web-based link has been developed by SEOC Maharashtra to collect information about stranded citizens, and the same has been shared with all districts for wider dissemination. District Magistrates have also been instructed to collect and verify details of the affected citizens.

The SEOC said its team is continuously collecting information through the web-based forms, while a help desk has been set up for inquiries and assistance. The helpline numbers issued by the Maharashtra government are 9321587143, 1070 and 022-22027990. According to the latest update, four civilians have been confirmed safe.

The information collected by SEOC will also be shared with the Integrated Control Room - Emergency Response, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi. The state government is also maintaining coordination with travel agencies and families of stranded citizens to facilitate assistance and ensure necessary support.

Odisha Residents Also Affected by Floods

Meanwhile, Odisha Higher Education and Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that sports players from the state who are currently in Nepal are safe following the sudden floods in the neighbouring country. Odisha has also set up a control room and issued helpline numbers for residents affected by the Nepal flash floods.

As per the information received, Sandeep Mohapatra and Siddharthi Kumari Sahu, residents of Khordha district who have been living in Australia since 2018, reached Nepal on August 22. Their phone numbers are currently switched off. Their details have been collected from Sandeep's sister and shared with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. They are still reported missing.

Another Odisha resident, Rakesh Kumar Panda from Puri, along with two others, travelled to Nepal and has been reported safe. They have crossed the Raxaul post and are returning to India. The minister further informed that a team of six football players from Odisha, along with coach Halim, had travelled to Pokhara, Nepal, for a football match, and all of them are safe.