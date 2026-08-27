28 pilgrims from Tirupati, stranded in Nepal floods, have been found safe in Kathmandu. However, search efforts are ongoing for other Andhra Pradesh residents, including Balasubramanyam from Kuppam, whose family has appealed for his rescue.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said 28 pilgrims from Tirupati who were stranded amid floods in Nepal have been traced safe and are currently in Kathmandu, while efforts are continuing to trace other Andhra Pradesh residents whose whereabouts remain unknown. According to the state government, RTGS officials have identified a group of 28 pilgrims from Tirupati who are presently in Kathmandu and confirmed that they are safe.

Family Appeals for Missing Man from Kuppam

Meanwhile, in Kuppam of Chittoor district, the family of Balasubramanyam, who travelled to Nepal, has appealed to authorities to help trace his whereabouts. Advocate Srikanth, Balasubramanyam's brother, said that his brother had travelled to Nepal on a tour and last spoke to the family over the phone on Tuesday.

Srikanth said the family later learnt through the travel agency that Balasubramanyam had been stranded amid the floods in Nepal. "We have requested the office of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to help trace his whereabouts. The family appealed to the authorities to locate Balasubramanyam and bring him back safely to Kuppam," he said. The family is awaiting information on Balasubramanyam's location and safety as authorities continue efforts to establish contact with people from Andhra Pradesh affected by the situation in Nepal.

AP Govt Coordinates Broader Rescue Efforts

The Andhra Pradesh government is meanwhile collecting details of tourists and pilgrims from the state who may have been stranded in different parts of Nepal and coordinating with relevant agencies to ascertain their safety. The development comes amid a wider rescue effort following severe flooding in parts of Nepal that has affected routes used by pilgrims and tourists travelling towards the Kailash Mansarovar region.

Authorities are continuing to coordinate with diplomatic missions and agencies on the ground to trace those whose communication links have been disrupted and facilitate their safe return. (ANI)