BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed the HP government's lottery proposal, calling it a 'Phata-phat' model from Rahul Gandhi to harm youth. He urged CM Sukhu to scrap the plan, citing past bans by both BJP and Congress to prevent gambling addiction.

Thakur Slams 'Phata-phat' Model, Cites Gambling Risks

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday criticised Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government over its proposed lottery system, alleging that the move would harm the state's youth and people. "Rahul Gandhi has handed a 'Phata-phat' model to Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to wipe out the money of the state's innocent people--specifically, by using a lottery system," Thakur told ANI.

He alleged that lotteries were earlier banned by both Congress and BJP governments in the state as they did not want the youth to fall prey to gambling addiction. "Lotteries had previously been banned by both Congress and BJP governments because neither wanted the state's youth to fall prey to the vice or addiction of gambling. But today, Rahul Gandhi is playing with the future of Himachal's youth," he said.

Accusations of Failed Promises and Financial Woes

Thakur further accused Congress government of failing to fulfil its election promises, including providing government jobs and financial assistance to women. "During the elections, promises were made to provide 5 lakh government jobs and to instantly deposit Rs 1,500 into the accounts of women; yet, that promise has turned into a broken, dilapidated model," he said.

The BJP leader also raised concerns over Himachal Pradesh's financial situation, claiming that the state has a debt burden of over Rs 1.10 lakh crore and the highest per capita debt in the country. "Himachal Pradesh is burdened with a debt exceeding Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Himachal Pradesh has the highest per capita debt in the country, and the incompetent Congress government has continuously exploited the poor, innocent public by repeatedly imposing cesses and taxes," Thakur said.

Urges CM to Scrap Lottery, Threatens Protests

He questioned the need for introducing lotteries and urged Chief Minister Sukhu to withdraw the proposal. "Why the lottery? Why harbour an intention that plunges the future of the state's youth and people into darkness--all just to quickly drain the public's money?" he asked.

" This is the model that Rahul Gandhi has introduced. I urge the Chief Minister to scrap this immediately; otherwise, the BJP and the state's youth will take to the streets to ensure that the lottery system is not implemented in Himachal Pradesh," Thakur added.

Concerns Over Online Lottery System Detailed in Letter

Thakur had earlier written to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urging the state government to withdraw the tender issued by the Finance Department for reintroducing state-run lotteries. In his letter, Thakur referred to the e-tender issued for appointing a sole selling agent for an online and offline lottery system and urged the government to abandon the proposal.

He said Himachal Pradesh had maintained a ban on lotteries for over two decades, with the prohibition being continued by successive governments after concerns over its social impact.

Thakur also raised concerns over the proposed online lottery system, saying frequent draws could increase access to gambling and disproportionately affect lower and middle-income families. He argued that lotteries would not provide a sustainable solution to the state's financial challenges and suggested improving GST compliance and digital integration instead.

The Himachal Pradesh government has invited bids for appointing a sole selling agent for an online and offline lottery system in the state. (ANI)