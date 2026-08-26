The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has issued a high alert for its units along the India-Nepal border following a flash flood in Nepal. Rescue and relief teams are on standby, and the Centre has assured Bihar of all possible assistance.

SSB Issues Alert, Puts Rescue Teams on Standby

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has alerted its formations deployed along the India-Nepal border following a sudden flash flood in Nepal on Wednesday morning, with its rescue and relief teams placed on standby for possible emergency operations.

The SSB, which is mandated to guard India-Nepal border, has alerted its 11 Rescue and Relief Teams (RRTs) for immediate deployment in rescue and relief operations, while kept its seven additional teams on standby to respond to any emerging situation.

"Following a sudden flash flood in Nepal on Wednesday morning, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has issued an alert to its formations deployed along the India-Nepal border. The force's 11 Rescue and Relief Teams (RRTs) have been alerted for immediate rescue and relief operations, while seven additional teams remain on standby," a top SSB official told ANI.

The official said that the SSB teams have been prepared to assist state governments and local administrations in rescue, relief and other emergency response operations, if required.

He said the the alert has been issued amid forecasts of increased water flows in the Koshi and Narayani river basins and the possibility of flash floods in smaller rivers across Nepal.

The SSB is also monitoring vulnerable areas along the Ghaghara, Karnali and Mahakali river systems in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, given the possibility of increased water discharge and related flooding.

As per the official, SSB battalions deployed along the India-Nepal border have been directed to maintain close surveillance of the situation and remain in coordination with the civil administration.

"The force is closely monitoring developments on both sides of the border and has kept its rescue and relief resources ready for quick mobilisation in case of any emergency."

The preparedness measures come as authorities remain alert to the potential downstream impact of heavy rainfall and sudden increases in river flows originating in Nepal.

The SSB, which is responsible for guarding the India-Nepal and India-Bhutan borders, has operational formations positioned along the international boundary that can support local authorities during disasters and other emergencies.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored and necessary measures are being taken to ensure a swift response if flood-related emergencies arise along the border areas.

Centre Assures Bihar of All Possible Assistance

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the phone amid a flood threat in the state following heavy rainfall and a glacier burst in Nepal.

During the telephonic conversation, Shah assured the Bihar government of all possible assistance from the Centre to deal with any potential crisis arising from the situation.

The Home Minister also directed that necessary preparedness measures be taken to respond to any emergency. He also said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is being mobilised to deal with any eventuality and provide assistance to the state authorities if required.

The developments come amid concerns over the impact of heavy rainfall and the glacier burst in Nepal on water levels and the possibility of flooding in parts of Bihar.

The Centre is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Bihar government to ensure timely assistance and effective disaster response measures.

Shah's intervention comes as part of the Centre's efforts to strengthen preparedness and ensure that adequate resources are available to respond to any flood-related emergency in the state.

8 Dead as Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Nepal

Authorities said at least eight people were killed after flash floods struck parts of Nepal on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to roads, bridges and power infrastructure in areas bordering Tibet.

According to local reports, several people remain unaccounted for after a sudden surge in the Bhote Koshi River inundated Nepal's Nuwakot and Dhading districts.

The floodwaters reportedly originated on the Tibetan side of the border, sweeping through villages and causing widespread destruction.

With the flash floods causing significant disruption in Nepal, authorities in Bihar have intensified their preparedness measures amid concerns over the possibility of increased water flow downstream.

Bihar is traversed by several major rivers originating in Nepal, including the Gandak, also known as the Narayani, and the Kosi. Both rivers originate in the Himalayan and Tibetan regions before flowing into the plains of India. (ANI)