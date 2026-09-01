A three-day national workshop on the application of AI in scientific research has begun at Banaras Hindu University. Organised by the Department of Physical Education, the event aims to promote interdisciplinary learning and the adoption of AI in research.

A three-day National Workshop on the "Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Scientific Research" began at at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi on Tuesday, bringing together faculty members, researchers, students and experts from different academic disciplines. Organised by the Department of Physical Education, Faculty of Arts, the workshop, titled AAISR-2026, is being held in hybrid mode from September 1 to 3.

AI as a 'Force Multiplier' in Research

Inaugurating the workshop, BHU Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi said Artificial Intelligence, supported by technologies such as natural language processing, computer vision and classification, is no longer restricted to specialised fields. He encouraged researchers to become effective users of AI even if they are not specialists in the technology.

"AI is a force multiplier. Tasks that once took a year could potentially be completed in a month or even 15 days," Chaturvedi said, adding that the objective should be to enable researchers to pursue deeper questions rather than merely shorten research programmes. He also stressed that teachers must provide students with knowledge and understanding beyond what is available through AI tools and search engines, while adapting teaching and assessment methods to the changing technological landscape.

The Vice-Chancellor said AI does not necessarily require large infrastructure and pointed to the availability of open-access and affordable tools. He encouraged participants to experiment with such tools, attend the sessions regularly and interact with experts.

Promoting Interdisciplinary AI Learning

Prof Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT-BHU, who was the Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker, highlighted initiatives aimed at promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence and technology among students. He spoke about the development of a dedicated laboratory and learning platform providing AI and Machine Learning resources, expert-led online content, hands-on sessions, doubt-clearing sessions and project guidance.

Emphasising interdisciplinary learning, Singh said students from disciplines such as mining, metallurgy and pharmacy could use datasets from their respective fields to explore AI-based solutions to real-world problems. He also stressed the importance of continuous learning, practical exposure and skill development amid rapid technological changes.

Embracing Tech in Physical Education

Prof Sushma Ghildyal, Dean, Faculty of Arts, congratulated the Department of Physical Education for organising the workshop on a contemporary subject. She highlighted the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in everyday life and stressed the need for Physical Education and sports to embrace technological transformation. Ghildyal also welcomed the Vice-Chancellor's efforts towards establishing a Faculty of Physical Education at BHU.

Workshop Aims and Participants

Prof Vikram Singh, Head of the Department of Physical Education, in his welcome address, greeted the guests, professors, delegates, faculty members, research scholars and students participating in the workshop. He also welcomed experts and resource persons from institutions across the country who are participating both physically and online.

The workshop features experts from institutions including Central University of Haryana, Teerthanker Mahaveer University, Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Sunbeam Group of Educational Institutions. Among the speakers associated with the programme are Prof Shriram Pandey of Central University of Haryana, Shashvat Priyam Khare of Teerthanker Mahaveer University, Brij Kishore of Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Vikram Singh of Jawaharlal Nehru University and Sandeep Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer of Sunbeam Group of Educational Institutions.

The workshop seeks to promote interdisciplinary learning and greater awareness and adoption of AI-enabled approaches in scientific research and Physical Education. The hybrid format is also expected to expand participation and facilitate interaction among researchers and learners beyond geographical boundaries. A book-opening ceremony for the book titled "Health and Physical Education" was also organised during the programme.

The workshop will continue with expert lectures, interactive sessions and a panel discussion on the application of Artificial Intelligence in scientific research.

(ANI)