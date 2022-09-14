National Cinema Day rescheduled, to be celebrated on September 23; movie tickets for Rs 75

According to MAI, the date change was requested by 'various stakeholders' to maximise participation. The body did not specify why, but reports indicate that it is due to the release of Brahmāstra, which is currently doing well in its first week, earning Rs 225 crores globally.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has postponed National Cinema Day's celebration, originally scheduled for September 16. The event will take place on September 23, with movie ticket prices reduced to Rs 75 for that day. The one-day-only discount will be available at over 4,000 participating theatres, encouraging moviegoers to spend the day at the cinema hall. The offer is valid at all major theatres, including PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, and others, with an updated banner that reflects the stated price.

National Cinema Day is a brand-new event created as a 'thank you' gesture to moviegoers who keep the theatre industry afloat. On September 3, the event made its debut in the United States and the United Kingdom, with theatres such as AMC and Cinemark lowering ticket prices to $3 (About Rs 240).

Later next week, Indian theatres will join the celebration, with major theatres updating their websites with a new boilerplate. The Rs 75 offer, however, does not apply to premium category seats, such as recliners or IMAX format screens, according to PVR Cinemas.

The rule appears to apply only to Indian theatres, as the official website for National Cinema Day, which is geared toward Americans, said that all seats, regardless of format or language, will be priced the same. The Rs 75 price tag does not include additional taxes, or fees levied when purchasing from third-party online apps or websites. In India, for example, BookMyShow may still charge additional internet fees and GST on top of the Rs 75 price tag. If you don't want to spend the extra money, you should wait in line for your ticket.

Regarding movies, theatres will primarily show titles from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other Indian film industries. The upcoming National Cinema Day celebration may also include Hollywood films currently in theatres.

