Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film ends box office dry spell; rakes Rs 43 cr

    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 9:56 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Astraverse’ has had a fire-cracking start at the box office. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra Part One Shiva’ has been able to rake in Rs 43 crore (gross) on the first day of its collection. Check out the full report here.

    Image: Official film poster

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' hit the theatres worldwide on Friday. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is India’s first metaverse movie, titled ‘Astraverse’. With strong and impressive VFX, the film has received mixed reviews from the audiences. While some loved the movie for the visual treat that it has to offer, others have been left disappointed. However, going by the box office numbers of its first-day collection, ‘Brahmastra’ has been able to end Bollywood’s dry spell at the ticket window.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is an adventure fantasy film that revolves around ‘Shiva’ (Ranbir Kapoor), who sets out on a journey to discover his life and his unique relationship with fire; his love interest Isha (Alia Bhatt) joins him on his journey. The film has a stellar cast comprising actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. One of the highlights is the extended cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, while Dimple Kapadia is also seen in a short role.

    ALSO READ: 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' Review: Stunning VFX, brilliant cast, but weak storyline

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' made on a big budget of Rs 410 crores, was able to collect a huge sum through its advance booking collections itself. According to the opening figures on the first day, the net collection of the film was around Rs 36 crore and the gross collection was Rs 43 crore.

    ALSO READ: What, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra are ENGAGED? Read details here

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    The film's Hindi version has performed better in comparison with other languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The Hindi version alone collected Rs 32.50 crores.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' left these films behind by collecting Rs 36 crores on the opening day:
     
    Sanju: Rs 34.75
    Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 34.10
    Chennai Express: Rs 33.12
    Ek Tha Tiger: Rs 32.93
    Singham Returns: Rs 32.09
    Golmaal Again: Rs 30.14

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    All well between Salaar director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas drb

    All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Kamal Haasan remembers Queen Elizabeth II visit on sets of Marudhanayagam drb

    Kamal Haasan remembers Queen Elizabeth II's visit on sets of 'Marudhanayagam'

    Honey Singh Shalini Talwar to Dhanush Aishwarya Rajinikanth 8 celeb divorces that rocked showbiz in 2022 drb

    Honey Singh-Shalini to Dhanush-Aishwarya, 8 celeb divorces that rocked showbiz in 2022

    Video and Pictures Bipasha Basu enjoys her Shaad ceremony in pink saree RBA

    Video and Pictures: Bipasha Basu enjoys her ‘Shaad' ceremony (Bengali Baby Shower), in pink saree

    Brahmastra Part One Shiva Review Stunning VFX brilliant cast but weak storyline drb

    'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' Review: Stunning VFX, brilliant cast, but weak storyline

    Recent Stories

    King Charles pays an emotional tribute to darling mama vows to serve with loyalty and love gcw

    King Charles pays an emotional tribute to ‘darling mama’, vows to serve with loyalty and love

    Happy Birthday Manju Warrier 5 films of the Malayalam actor you must watch drb

    Happy Birthday Manju Warrier: 5 films of the Malayalam actor you must watch

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 10 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 10, 2022: Challenging day for Aries, Libra; good day for Gemini, Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for September 10 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 10, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    What Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra are ENGAGED Read details here drb

    What, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra are ENGAGED? Read details here

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon