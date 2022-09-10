Brahmastra Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film ends box office dry spell; rakes Rs 43 cr

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Astraverse’ has had a fire-cracking start at the box office. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra Part One Shiva’ has been able to rake in Rs 43 crore (gross) on the first day of its collection. Check out the full report here.

Image: Official film poster

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' hit the theatres worldwide on Friday. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is India’s first metaverse movie, titled ‘Astraverse’. With strong and impressive VFX, the film has received mixed reviews from the audiences. While some loved the movie for the visual treat that it has to offer, others have been left disappointed. However, going by the box office numbers of its first-day collection, ‘Brahmastra’ has been able to end Bollywood’s dry spell at the ticket window.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is an adventure fantasy film that revolves around ‘Shiva’ (Ranbir Kapoor), who sets out on a journey to discover his life and his unique relationship with fire; his love interest Isha (Alia Bhatt) joins him on his journey. The film has a stellar cast comprising actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. One of the highlights is the extended cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, while Dimple Kapadia is also seen in a short role. ALSO READ: 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' Review: Stunning VFX, brilliant cast, but weak storyline

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' made on a big budget of Rs 410 crores, was able to collect a huge sum through its advance booking collections itself. According to the opening figures on the first day, the net collection of the film was around Rs 36 crore and the gross collection was Rs 43 crore. ALSO READ: What, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra are ENGAGED? Read details here

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

The film's Hindi version has performed better in comparison with other languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The Hindi version alone collected Rs 32.50 crores.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram