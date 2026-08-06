The NTKMA held a high-level review meeting chaired by Commissioner Shekhar Singh to assess infrastructure progress for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 Flag Hoisting Ceremony. All departments were directed to complete projects before the ceremony.

The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) on Tuesday conducted a high-level review meeting under the chairmanship of NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh to assess the progress of infrastructure works required for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 Flag Hoisting Ceremony, scheduled to be held on October 31, 2026, at Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavart in Trimbakeshwar.

The meeting was attended by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Manisha Khatri, NMC Additional Commissioner Amit Ranjan, NTKMA Additional Commissioner Kamlakar Randive, senior officials from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), Water Resources Department (WRD), Public Works Department (PWD), State Archaeology Department and Trimbak Municipal Council (TMC), along with representatives of the Purohit Sanghs from Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

Key Projects Under Review

The review focused on key projects such as the Ram Kal Path and adjoining road works at Ramkund, water supply infrastructure in Trimbakeshwar, restoration of Kushavart Kund, Darshan Path works, Dhwajastambha-related works, and road development from Gajanan Maharaj Sansthan to Ambedkar Chowk in Trimbakeshwar.

Directive for Timely Completion

NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh directed all implementing departments to ensure that the identified works are completed well before the Flag Hoisting Ceremony. He emphasized that no project should remain incomplete at the time of the ceremony, as the event marks the formal commencement of preparations for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 and is expected to witness the participation of saints, seers and devotees.

During the meeting, departments were asked to present detailed progress reports, milestone-based completion schedules and highlight any issues requiring inter-departmental coordination to facilitate timely execution of the remaining works.