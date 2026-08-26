Russian traveller and content creator Alena Makush’s first Indian Railways 3AC journey has gone viral online. She praised the food and train experience, while sharing how her time in India changed her perspective, saying, “India is teaching me.”

A Russian traveller’s first experience travelling in an Indian Railways Third AC (3AC) coach has caught the attention of social media users. Alena Makush, a digital content creator from Russia who has been sharing glimpses of her India trip online, recently documented her first 3AC train journey in a video that has been gaining traction on Instagram. From her reaction to the coach and washroom to her surprise at the relatively quiet compartment, her experience has sparked interest among Indian viewers.

Russian Traveller Boards Indian Railways 3AC Coach

The 46-second video begins with Alena arriving at a railway station with a friend before boarding the train. After entering the coach, she first notices the washroom and appears intrigued by its design.

She then checks her reflection in the mirror before making her way to her allotted berth. As she looks around the compartment, Alena appears pleasantly surprised by the relatively small number of passengers.

"Wow," she exclaims while looking around the coach.

She then remarks on the absence of a large crowd, saying, "Everything is good as long as there isn't a crowd."

Alena Praises Indian Train Journey

In another video posted on her Instagram account, Alena is seen having a meal during the train journey while enjoying the view outside the window.

She praised the food and described watching the landscape pass by as an enjoyable experience.

"The food was delicious, and looking out the window felt wonderful," she wrote in the caption.

She also mentioned the smell of eggs inside the coach, adding that it did not take away from her enjoyment of the journey.

"Even though our coach was filled with the smell of eggs, we were genuinely happy in moments like these. Do you remember how much we loved train journeys as children?" she wrote.

Russian Traveller Shares Her First Impressions Of India

According to her Instagram profile, Alena arrived in India on July 12 after spending time in Bali. Her initial impressions of the country were markedly different from the calm surroundings she had experienced there.

Reflecting on her first day in India, she said adapting to the new environment was challenging.

"The first day was difficult for me. The atmosphere here was completely different from the tranquility of Bali," she wrote.

She went on to describe India as a country where contrasting experiences exist alongside each other.

"In India opposites seem to exist side by side: poverty and wealth, noise and silence, chaos and peace."

However, Alena's perception began to evolve as she spent more time travelling around the country and experiencing everyday life.

India Changes Traveller’s Perspective

In a video caption shared on July 17, Alena spoke further about how her views had changed. The remarks were translated from Russian.

"India brings together many contrasts. Here, poverty and wealth, noise and silence, chaos and remarkable peace can exist side by side. At first, these differences caught my attention."

"But the more time I spend here, the more I realise that India doesn't scare me. Instead, it is teaching me," she added.

Alena said her time in India was influencing more than just her travel itinerary. According to her, the experience was also prompting her to look at life differently. She added that she had already begun developing a strong affection for the country.

How Did Social Media React?

The videos attracted reactions from Indian social media users, with several people suggesting that Alena explore more Indian train services.

One user commented: "Indian Railways you like."

Second user commented: "Travel in our Vande Bharat Railway, you will have a lot of fun and will also enjoy it."