FSSAI guidelines in Karnataka require all food businesses to have a valid licence or registration and follow food safety standards. Businesses have been given 15 days to rectify violations, including hygiene, food storage, pest control and waste disposal lapses.

The Food Safety and Drug Control Department has issued a fresh set of guidelines for food businesses across Karnataka following inspections that uncovered serious lapses in food safety, cleanliness and hygiene at several eateries. The new guidelines require food business operators and sellers to comply with food safety standards, maintain proper hygiene and ensure that food served to customers is safe for consumption. Businesses have also been given a 15-day deadline to rectify the violations identified during recent inspections.

The department has made it mandatory for all food business operators and sellers to have a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence or registration. They must also strictly adhere to a 12-point checklist covering food quality and safety, disposal of expired products, pest control, personal hygiene of staff and other essential safety measures.

15-Day Deadline

During recent raids and inspections, officials found that several food businesses were not complying with the prescribed food safety and hygiene standards. The department has now given them 15 days to rectify the identified issues.

"During this period, all food business owners must make the necessary improvements and ensure their operations are in line with the Food Safety and Standards Act, rules and regulations," the department clarified.

Legal Action For Non-Compliance

The department has issued a stern warning to food business operators. Once the 15-day period ends, officials will conduct re-inspections to check whether the required corrective measures have been implemented.

Businesses that continue to violate the prescribed standards will face legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the associated Rules of 2011.

Key Points From The New Guidelines