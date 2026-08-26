FSSAI guidelines in Karnataka require all food businesses to have a valid licence or registration and follow food safety standards. Businesses have been given 15 days to rectify violations, including hygiene, food storage, pest control and waste disposal lapses.
The Food Safety and Drug Control Department has issued a fresh set of guidelines for food businesses across Karnataka following inspections that uncovered serious lapses in food safety, cleanliness and hygiene at several eateries. The new guidelines require food business operators and sellers to comply with food safety standards, maintain proper hygiene and ensure that food served to customers is safe for consumption. Businesses have also been given a 15-day deadline to rectify the violations identified during recent inspections.
The department has made it mandatory for all food business operators and sellers to have a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence or registration. They must also strictly adhere to a 12-point checklist covering food quality and safety, disposal of expired products, pest control, personal hygiene of staff and other essential safety measures.
15-Day Deadline
During recent raids and inspections, officials found that several food businesses were not complying with the prescribed food safety and hygiene standards. The department has now given them 15 days to rectify the identified issues.
"During this period, all food business owners must make the necessary improvements and ensure their operations are in line with the Food Safety and Standards Act, rules and regulations," the department clarified.
Legal Action For Non-Compliance
The department has issued a stern warning to food business operators. Once the 15-day period ends, officials will conduct re-inspections to check whether the required corrective measures have been implemented.
Businesses that continue to violate the prescribed standards will face legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the associated Rules of 2011.
Key Points From The New Guidelines
- All food businesses must have a valid FSSAI licence or registration and strictly comply with its conditions.
- Only food that is safe, of good quality and fit for human consumption should be prepared, stored and sold.
- Raw materials must be purchased from reliable suppliers and stored at the appropriate temperature.
- Food products must be checked for quality, batch number, manufacturing date and expiry date at the time of purchase.
- Kitchens, food preparation areas, storage spaces, floors, walls, windows and ceilings must be kept clean at all times.
- Utensils, cutting boards, knives, counters and other equipment used for food preparation must be thoroughly cleaned before use.
- Effective pest control measures must be implemented to prevent insects and rodents from entering food preparation and storage areas.
- Perishable items such as milk, meat, eggs and ready-to-eat foods must be stored at the prescribed temperature.
- Food handlers must wear clean clothing, head caps or head covers, aprons and other necessary protective gear.
- Drinking water must be safe for consumption.
- Ice used in food and beverages must also be made from safe and high-quality water.
- Food waste must be collected in bins with proper lids and disposed of appropriately.