SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed Amritpal Singh and Waris Punjab De, claiming their only agenda is Amritpal's release and not the release of Bandi Sikhs. He questioned Amritpal's background and called him a worse CM prospect than Bhagwant Mann.

'Amritpal will be worse than Bhagwant Mann': Sukhbir Badal

Ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Waris Punjab De and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government, alleging that Amritpal Singh and his supporters were only seeking Bandi Sikhs release and had no larger agenda for the state.

Addressing a gathering during the public rally here, Badal said, "Akali Dal leaders never begged anyone to release them. Brave are those who don't care about anything except their cause. But look at them (Waris); they just want their leader released. They want to make him a CM aspirant. What a joke! What will he do? Does anyone know his background or his future plan? I bet he (Amritpal) will be worse than Bhagwant Mann."

Targeting Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), Badal said the outfit was not fighting for the release of Bandi Sikhs but was only raising the issue of Amritpal Singh. "Sardar Parkash Singh Badal was jailed for 16 years! And this Waris gang is crying in just two years! They are not fighting to get Bandi Sikhs released. They are only agitating to get Amritpal released. What a shame!" he said.

Badal questions Amritpal's 'Waris' claim, points to past

The SAD chief also questioned the background of Waris Punjab De leaders, alleging that they had remained silent on several issues in the past. "In the last 30 years, have any of their people ever spoken up? Back then, they were all Congress leaders and they watched it all happen as mute spectators. Today, they want to be called 'Waris'! How dare they!" Badal said.

Taking a swipe at Amritpal Singh, Badal alleged that he arrived in India from Dubai in 2022 and later claimed himself to be the head of Waris Punjab De. Amritpal Singh lived in Dubai before returning to Punjab in 2022, following the death of Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu. After his return, he became the chief of Deep Sidhu's pro-Khalistani organisation, Waris Punjab De. He was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters, on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements.

"Back in 2022, Amritpal came to India from Dubai. His hair was cut, and he was clean-shaven. Nobody had a clue about where he came from, how he reached here. But once he came to Punjab, he started claiming that he is 'Waris Punjab De'. How dare he say that!" he said.

Badal accused Amritpal of misusing Sri Guru Granth Sahib and questioned his claims of working for the welfare of Punjab. "He, who misused Sri Guru Granth Sahib Maharaj, took it to prison for his own political motives - how dare he call himself 'Waris'? He claimed he would wipe out drugs from Punjab, but he failed to pull his own brother out of drug addiction," he alleged.

He further questioned Amritpal's family's political background and stated, "His family was affiliated with the Congress till 1984. Where was his love for the 'Panth' then? When Congress attacked Darbar Sahib with tanks, that time he didn't feel any pain? When Congress massacred thousands of Sikhs, at that time why didn't he or his family protest? Where were they then?"

SAD chief on criticism against Badal family

The SAD president also hit out at those accusing the Badal family of losing public support, saying their opposition was due to the family's stand for peace and secularism. "These divisive forces claim that people are angry with the Badal family. What is the anger about? That we don't allow communal disharmony? That we promote secularism and peace? That's their main problem!" he said.

Badal also alleged that attacks on him were part of a larger political conspiracy. "I have survived two assassination bids in the last two years. These attacks were all part of a larger political conspiracy to wipe out the Badal family and take over Punjab and our Guru Ghars. But I have the blessings of Waheguru and that's why I escaped unscathed," he said.

'Guru dokhi CM busy looting Punjab': Badal hits out at Mann

Later, while speaking to reporters, Badal targeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP government, alleging corruption and accusing the state leadership of "looting Punjab". "Guru dokhi CM Bhagwant Mann and his entire family are busy looting Punjab, be it his wife, his mother, his sister. What can be more shameful than the allegation that his wife took a bribe of Rs 5 crore to suppress a rape case!" he alleged.

Badal further said, "Punjabis know the truth of this AAP Punjab 'LOOT' sarkar. Mark my words, four months from now, you won't see them anywhere in Punjab as Punjabis would have kicked them out!"

BJP to go solo in Punjab assembly polls

Amid speculation over a possible alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, BJP Punjab In-Charge Satish Poonia on Wednesday said that the BJP will contest all 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly elections to win, asserting that the party is fully committed to its strengths and policies while identifying the drug menace as a major challenge for the state. The BJP and SAD were previously alliance partners in Punjab, but the two parties parted ways in 2020 amid differences over the farm laws. (ANI)