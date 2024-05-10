Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Narendra Dabholkar murder: 2 accused sent to life imprisonment, 3 others acquitted

     Dr Dabholkar, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants on the VR Shinde bridge in Pune on the morning of August 20 in 2013.

    Narendra Dabholkar murder: 2 accused sent to life imprisonment, 3 others acquitted gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    After more than ten years since Dr Narendra Dabholkar's murder, a Special UAPA Court in Pune sentenced two of the defendants to life in prison and acquitted three others.

    The court acquitted ENT surgeon Dr. Virendrasinh Tawade, Mumbai-based lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar, and his aide Vikram Bhave due to a lack of evidence. The court sentenced Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar, the assailants, to life in prison.

    Narendra Dabholkar, who headed the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013, allegedly by the members of a fringe group.

    Dabholkar's murder in Pune had been followed by the shooting of Govind Pansare in February 2015 and MM Kalburgi in Kolhapur in August the same year. Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru in September 2017.
     

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Excise policy scam: AAP to become 1st party to be named accused in ED's corruption case chargesheet Report gcw

    Excise policy scam: AAP to become 1st party to be named accused in ED's corruption case chargesheet

    Vishnupriya murder case: Accused found guilty; verdict to be pronounced soon rkn

    Vishnupriya murder case: Accused found guilty; verdict to be pronounced soon

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-379 May 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-379 May 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    India should respect Pakistan, they have nuclear bombs,' says Congress's Mani Shankar Aiyar sparks row gcw

    'India should respect Pakistan, they have nuclear bombs,' says Congress's Mani Shankar Aiyar (WATCH)

    Noida Dog attacks 6-yr-old child, residents assault couple who feed strays (WATCH) gcw

    Noida: Dog attacks 6-yr-old child, residents assault couple who feed strays (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's film faces legal trouble RKK

    'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's film faces legal trouble

    Excise policy scam: AAP to become 1st party to be named accused in ED's corruption case chargesheet Report gcw

    Excise policy scam: AAP to become 1st party to be named accused in ED's corruption case chargesheet

    Kodagu horror: Man bludgeons SSLC student to death for refusing marriage proposal, flees with severed head vkp

    Kodagu horror: Man bludgeons SSLC student to death for refusing marriage proposal, flees with severed head

    How much was Virat Kohli auctioned to RCB in IPL 2008? RKK

    How much was Virat Kohli auctioned to RCB in IPL 2008?

    7 tips to reduce your electricity bills while using AC gcw eai

    7 tips to reduce your electricity bills while using AC

    Recent Videos

    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon