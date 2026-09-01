Political tensions flared in Nalgonda after Congress workers attacked a BJP leader's home, vandalising property. The incident was a retaliation for an earlier attack by BJP workers on a Congress minister's office, leading to clashes in the area.

Political tensions flared in Nalgonda after a group of Congress workers allegedly attacked the residence of BJP District President Nagam Varsith Reddy and vandalised property, leading to a clash between workers of the two parties in the area. The incident at the BJP leader's residence came on the heels of an earlier attack, when BJP workers allegedly targeted the Congress party office of Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday.

Following the retaliatory violence, police personnel were deployed in strength at both the minister's camp office and the BJP district office to prevent further escalation. Varsith Reddy, along with several BJP workers, subsequently took shelter inside the party office. According to officials, police have not yet received formal complaints from either side of the group regarding the incidents. Further details are awaited.

Chain of Retaliatory Events

The incidents followed a protest by Youth Congress members in Hyderabad, during which black paint was thrown at the rear gate of the BJP state office, after which BJP members led by Varshith Reddy burnt an effigy of Venkat Reddy at his old camp office in Srinagar Colony and tore a flex banner of the minister at the entrance. Security personnel closed the main gate after the BJP members attempted to enter the premises. The BJP members allegedly threw eggs and tomatoes at the office and left the scene before police arrived.

After news of the incident spread, Congress workers gathered in large numbers at the minister's camp office at Clock Tower Centre. Congress MLC Kethavath Shankar Naik, who visited the office, condemned the BJP's action and said the premises had been taken on rent by the minister for the convenience of party workers.

Later, Congress workers allegedly attacked Varshith Reddy's residence in Himagiri Colony on Devarakonda Road and ransacked furniture. They also attempted to attack the BJP office near the RTC bus stand, but the gates were locked from inside.