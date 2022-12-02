Mumbai Police impose curfew till Jan 2 to ensure peace; here's what is not allowed

The Mumbai police have imposed a curfew in the city from December 4 to January 2 in a bid to maintain peace and avoid any kind of disruptions in public order. Under the curfew, gatherings of five or more people have been barred in the city.

The Mumbai police have announced that they will impose curfew orders in the city, under which gatherings of five or more people will be prohibited, as a preventative measure in response to reports of disruptions of public order and peace in the near future, posing a threat to human life and property. At present, the same order has been extended until December 17, and an arms ban has been implemented in Mumbai from December 4 to January 2.

During this period, all forms of protests, chanting, and performances are forbidden in public spaces. The largest city has likewise imposed a guns prohibition from December 3 to December 17.

The directives were given via press release by Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Mission Department, Mumbai Police. Vishal Thakur, the deputy commissioner of the mission division of the Mumbai Police, stated in a news statement that any gatherings, procession, protests, loudspeaker use, etc. will be prohibited in the city till December 17.

Also Read | ISRO spy case: Supreme Court sets aside Kerala HC order on pre-arrest bail for 5

Here's what is banned:

Loudspeakers, musical instruments, bands, and crackers are burst and played.

Processions at all types of wedding ceremonies, funeral gatherings, cemeteries, and official meetings of businesses (on a large scale), clubs, cooperative organisations, and other associations

Gatherings of 5 or more people around government offices, courts, and local bodies performing government or semi-government functions.

Social gatherings at a large scale that occur around bars, theatres, or other public entertainment venues, where people assemble to watch performances, programmes, or other events.

Also read: JNU campus walls defaced with anti-brahmin slogans, probe ordered

Weapons, including guns, swords, and other types of weapons, are prohibited. loganeering, protests, and singing in front of an audience are also not allowed at this period.

Apart from the above activities, ban has also been imposed for meetings for business and solicitation in shops and establishments, demonstration of other gatherings and processions.

The repercussions for disobeying the directive were also outlined.

Also read: Ludhiana court blast: NIA arrests key conspirator Harpreet Singh from Delhi airport