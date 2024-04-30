'Speculative, irresponsible...' India dumps WaPo story naming RAW officer behind Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot

India denounced The Washington Post report as containing unwarranted and unsubstantiated claims, highlighting an ongoing investigation into security concerns shared by the US.

India has rubbished the story published by the Washington Post alleging the involvement of a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) member in a plot to assassinate a Khalistani separatist, denouncing the report as containing "unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations" on a serious issue.

The report claimed that RAW member Vikram Yadav directed a contracted hit squad to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a separatist based in the United States. It also stated that US intelligence agencies concluded the mission received approval from the then-chief of RAW, Samant Goel and that Yadav was reassigned to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after the failed operation came to light last year.

In response, India's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that India is already investigating the security concerns raised by the US government. Jaiswal stated on Twitter, "The report in question makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter. There is an ongoing investigation of the High-Level Committee set up by the Government of India to look into the security concerns shared by the US government on networks of organised criminals, terrorists and others. Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful."

The White House acknowledged India's serious response to the allegations regarding the plot to assassinate Pannun in the US. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, with the Department of Justice conducting a criminal probe. She highlighted the importance of India as a strategic partner and noted ongoing cooperation between the two nations.

Regarding the alleged assassination plot, Jean-Pierre reiterated the seriousness of the matter and noted India's commitment to investigating it. She stated that the US will continue to raise concerns directly with the Indian government and expects accountability.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a prominent figure in the Khalistan movement and serves as the legal advisor and spokesperson for the banned Sikhs for Justice, advocating for a separate Sikh state. The Indian government has designated Pannun as a terrorist. The reported plot to kill Pannun coincided with the fatal shooting of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year, also allegedly linked to Vikram Yadav.

