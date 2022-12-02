JNU campus walls defaced with anti-brahmin slogans, probe ordered

JNU officials said that the university belongs to everyone. According to the statement, the defacement of walls and faculty rooms at JNU's SIS by some unidentified individuals has been seriously noted by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Santishree D. Pandit. The administration strongly condemns campus exclusivism.

In the latest, the anti-brahmin slogans were reported on walls of the Jawaharlal Nehru campus on Thursday against the college's Brahmins. Following the incident, the university issued a statement condemning and accusing 'unknown individuals' of the campus defacement. The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

The words were seen on the walls of the School of International Studies-II structure. Some of the slogans on the wall were as follows, "Brahmins Leave The Campus," "There Will Be Blood," "Brahmin Bharat Chhodo," and "Brahmino-Baniyas, we're coming for you!" We will avenge."

According to the statement, "The Dean, School of International Studies, and Grievances Committee have been instructed to investigate and provide a report to V-C as soon as possible."

The ABVP condemned the incident and blamed the vandalism on the left. "The ABVP condemns the incidents. The communists have scribbled abuses on the walls of JNU's School of International Studies-II building. They defaced the chambers of free-thinking teachers to scare them," said Rohit Kumar, President of the ABVP at JNU. A JNU teachers' union issued a statement condemning the vandalism and holding the 'left-liberal gang' responsible.

