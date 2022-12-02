Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ludhiana court blast: NIA arrests key conspirator Harpreet Singh from Delhi airport

    According to the NIA spokeswoman, Harpreet Singh, aka Happy Malaysia, a resident of Punjab's Amritsar, was arrested by sleuths shortly after arriving at the airport from Kuala Lumpur. He was arrested in connection with the big bomb incident in the Ludhiana Court Building in December of last year.

    The most wanted terrorist and the principal conspirator behind the Ludhiana court bombing was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, claimed National Investigation Agency (NIA) official on Friday. 

    Harpreet Singh, aka Happy Malaysia, a resident of Punjab's Amritsar, was arrested by sleuths shortly after arriving at the airport from Kuala Lumpur, according to the NIA spokeswoman.

    He was arrested in connection with the big bomb incident in the Ludhiana Court Building in December of last year, which killed one person and injured six more.

    The case was initially filed on December 23, 2021, at Police Station Division-5, district Ludhiana Commissionerate, Punjab, and then re-filed by the NIA on January 13, 2022.

    According to the spokesperson, "Investigations revealed that Singh, an associate of Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) Lakhbir Singh Rode, was one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana Court Building blast, along with Rode."

    The spokesperson further added he supervised the delivery of the custom-made Improvised Explosive Device (IED) used in the Ludhiana Court Complex attack, which had been transferred from Pakistan to his India-based associates.

    The NIA said that the arrested suspect was also involved and wanted in several other cases, including smuggling explosives, guns, and narcotics.

    Previously, the NIA had announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakhs on Singh, against whom the Special NIA court had issued a Non-Bailable Warrant, and a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been opened. According to the spokesperson, further investigations into the case are underway.
        
    (With inputs from PTI)

