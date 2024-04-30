Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Missing mother, child found dead in river in Thrissur

    The mother and child who went missing from Thrissur were found dead in a river in Palazhi. The police reached the spot and started investigation.

    Kerala: Missing mother, child found dead in river in Thrissur
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    Thrissur: The mother and child who went missing from Thrissur were found dead in a river in Palazhi. The deceased was identified as Krishnapriya (24) and her daughter Poojitha (1.5). The police recovered their identification documents.

    The woman and her daughter went missing at around 2 pm on Monday( April 30). Her husband, Akhil has complained to the police.  It is said that the woman, who is an employee of a medical shop in Kanjany, left her home saying that she was going to her husband's house with her baby in the afternoon. 

    Later, the bodies were found near the river this morning. The woman's ID card was recovered from the bag found nearby. The police reached the spot and started the investigation. The rescue team will reach the spot and will take the body out for further proceedings.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
