Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mumbai on high alert: Traffic police control room receives serial bomb threats

    This incident follows earlier bomb threats received via email by Chattrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrayala in Colaba and Nehru Science Centre in Worli. The threatening emails claimed presence of bombs that could detonate imminently.

    Mumbai on high alert: Traffic police control room receives serial bomb threats AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    In a concerning development, the Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a threatening message on Friday (February 2), warning of serial bomb blasts at six locations across the city. This prompted the entire agency to be put on high alert as authorities launched an investigation to trace the origin of the message.

    This incident follows earlier bomb threats received via email by Chattrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrayala in Colaba and Nehru Science Centre in Worli. The threatening emails claimed presence of bombs that could detonate imminently.

    Indian student Shreyas Reddy Benigeri found dead in Ohio, US; 4th death this year

    However, thorough checks by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the dog squad revealed no suspicious items at the specified locations. Subsequently, unidentified individuals were booked for sending the threatening emails.

    This is not the first time Mumbai has faced such threats. In December 2023, the Mumbai Police Control Room received a call from an unknown person threatening serial bomb blasts in the city. Despite immediate investigations, it was discovered that the call was made by a 32-year-old man suffering from a mental ailment.

    Authorities traced the man to Amravati but refrained from making an arrest due to his unstable mental condition.

    Manhunt underway in London after acid attack injures multiple victims

    As the current threat is being treated with utmost seriousness, law enforcement agencies are working diligently to identify and apprehend the person behind the alarming message. These incidents highlight the challenges authorities face in dealing with false threats that can cause panic and disrupt normalcy in the city.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 9:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Software engineer found dead inside bathroom at Mandya, foul play suspected vkp

    Karnataka: Software engineer found dead inside bathroom at Mandya, foul play suspected

    World Health Organisation lauds Kerala for palliative care model anr

    World Health Organisation lauds Kerala for palliative care model

    'It's just plain luck': Tourists' close encounter with elephant on Bandipur-Wayanad Highway (WATCH) vkp

    'It's just plain luck': Tourists' close encounter with elephant on Bandipur-Wayanad Highway (WATCH)

    Dense fog disrupts travel in Delhi-NCR, IGI airport reports zero visibility AJR

    Dense fog disrupts travel in Delhi-NCR, IGI airport reports zero visibility

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah slams Interim Budget 2024, calls it 'disastrous' vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah slams Interim Budget 2024, calls it ‘disastrous’

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Software engineer found dead inside bathroom at Mandya, foul play suspected vkp

    Karnataka: Software engineer found dead inside bathroom at Mandya, foul play suspected

    World Health Organisation lauds Kerala for palliative care model anr

    World Health Organisation lauds Kerala for palliative care model

    'It's just plain luck': Tourists' close encounter with elephant on Bandipur-Wayanad Highway (WATCH) vkp

    'It's just plain luck': Tourists' close encounter with elephant on Bandipur-Wayanad Highway (WATCH)

    Amidst diplomatic standoff, India cuts financial assistance to Maldives by 22% avv

    Amidst diplomatic standoff, India cuts financial assistance to Maldives by 22%

    Dense fog disrupts travel in Delhi-NCR, IGI airport reports zero visibility AJR

    Dense fog disrupts travel in Delhi-NCR, IGI airport reports zero visibility

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon