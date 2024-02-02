Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Manhunt underway in London after acid attack injures multiple victims

    Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle emphasized ongoing efforts to apprehend the assailant, describing the incident as "awful." The Metropolitan Police are working tirelessly to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack.

    Manhunt underway in London after acid attack injures multiple victims AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    In a shocking incident in London, a man threw acid on at least eight people, including children, in Clapham's Lessar Avenue. The attack occurred around on Wednesday, involving a deliberate assault during a traffic collision. Victims, including three children and a woman, received immediate medical attention. Fortunately, their conditions are deemed non-life-threatening, and emergency response teams efficiently attended to the injured.

    It is reportedlty said that London Ambulance Service treated nine people, five of whom were taken to a major trauma center. Even responding officers were among the injured, highlighting the severity of the situation. Despite the challenges, the quick and coordinated efforts of rescue officials ensured effective assistance.

    Indian student Shreyas Reddy Benigeri found dead in Ohio, US; 4th death this year

    Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle emphasized ongoing efforts to apprehend the assailant, describing the incident as "awful." The Metropolitan Police are working tirelessly to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack.

    The National Police Air Service has joined the operation, underscoring the seriousness with which law enforcement is treating the case. Authorities are urging the public to provide any information that could assist in the apprehension, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the investigation.

    While tests are underway to determine the exact nature of the substance used in the attack, authorities believe it to be a corrosive substance. Identifying the substance is crucial for understanding the severity of the injuries and preventing similar incidents in the future.

    The incident has prompted a strong response from the community and public figures. Marina Ahmad expressed concern over the attack and called for unity in efforts to address and prevent such acts of violence.

    No roadblock, United States okays sale of 31 MQ-9B drones to India

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 8:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian student Shreyas Reddy Benigeri found dead in Ohio, US; 4th death this year

    Indian student Shreyas Reddy Benigeri found dead in Ohio, US; 4th death this year

    No roadblock, United States okays sale of 31 MQ-9B drones to India

    No roadblock, United States okays sale of 31 MQ-9B drones to India

    German beer market faces downturn as declining sales in 2023 signal prolonged economic shift avv

    German beer market faces downturn as declining sales in 2023 signal prolonged economic shift

    India braces for energy storm as oil imports from Russia plunge to 12-Month low amidst sanctions avalanche avv

    India braces for energy storm as oil imports from Russia plunge to 12-Month low amidst sanctions avalanche

    Shockwaves as former Netanyahu Chief of Staff Ari Harow found guilty in corruption case, Is Bibi next? Avv

    Shockwaves as former Netanyahu Chief of Staff Ari Harow found guilty in corruption case, Is Bibi next?

    Recent Stories

    Govinda ends fight with Krushna Abhishek? To attend niece Arti Singh's wedding? RKK

    Govinda ends fight with Krushna Abhishek? To attend niece Arti Singh's wedding?

    Centre allotted Rs 2744 crore for railway development in Kerala: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw anr

    Centre allotted Rs 2,744 crore for railway development in Kerala: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Kerala news live 2 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE:  CPM state secretariat meeting will be held today in Thiruvananthapuram

    'The Vaccine War' to be screened for members of Indian Parliament RKK

    'The Vaccine War' to be screened for members of Indian Parliament

    Indian student Shreyas Reddy Benigeri found dead in Ohio, US; 4th death this year

    Indian student Shreyas Reddy Benigeri found dead in Ohio, US; 4th death this year

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon