Mumbai: Atal Setu to remain closed for all vehicles for few hours today. Check timings, and other details

Mumbai is facing temporary disruption in trafic as authorities announce the closure of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu. This closure, scheduled from 11 pm on Saturday, February 17, to 1 pm on Sunday, is in preparation for the L&T Sea Bridge Marathon 2024, which will course through the sea link.

The Mumbai Police have confirmed the closure and outlined alternative routes to ease potential traffic disruptions during this period.

In a tweet on February 17, Mumbai Traffic Police informed the public about the temporary closure of the Atal Setu (MTHL) route due to the Marathon event from Gadi Adda Mumbai to Chirle Navi Mumbai on February 18. No vehicles will be permitted on the Atal Setu during this time, ensuring the safety and smooth progress of the marathon.

To manage the suspension of vehicular operations on the Atal Setu, Mumbai Police have strategically designated alternative routes to prevent traffic congestion and inconvenience for commuters. The marathon, set against the backdrop of the recently inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) sea bridge, adds a dynamic twist to the city's transportation dynamics.

The MTHL sea bridge, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, has already witnessed significant traffic, with over 8 lakh vehicles traversing its 21.8 km length. However, concerns have arisen regarding toll evasion, as nearly 4 percent of vehicles have reportedly passed without paying tolls since the bridge's inauguration.

RDAMM Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee expressed his apprehension, highlighting an average daily loss of Rs 30,000 on the Atal Setu Bridge due to toll evasion.

Despite toll-related challenges, the MTHL has significantly reduced travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, completing the journey in just 20 minutes. However, the bridge has also witnessed its share of accidents, with four incidents reported within a month, resulting in injuries, including one in serious condition.

This 21.8-kilometer marvel, featuring a 16.5 km stretch over the sea and 5.5 km viaducts on either side, ensures seamless connectivity between Sewri in South Mumbai and Chirle in Navi Mumbai. With interchanges at Sewri, Ulwe, and Chirle, the MTHL stands as a remarkable infrastructure project, transforming the travel landscape in and around Mumbai.