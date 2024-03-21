Maharashtra: 43-year-old female doctor jumps off Atal Setu in Mumbai, death note found

A 43-year-old female doctor, Kinjal Kantilal Shah, tragically ended her life by jumping from Mumbai's Atal Setu bridge. Battling depression for eight years, she left a heart-wrenching suicide note before taking the irreversible step. Despite search efforts, her body remained missing. The incident underscores the silent struggles of mental health.

A 43-year-old female doctor took a tragic descent from Atal Setu, India's newest sea bridge in Mumbai, causing immense shock among locals. Identified as Kinjal Kantilal Shah, she had been battling depression for eight years and sadly succumbed to her inner struggles on a Monday afternoon.

This incident marks the first tragedy in Atal Setu since it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. The bridge, stretching an impressive 21.8 kilometres with a 16.5-kilometre sea connection, symbolizes modern engineering and enhanced connectivity.



Kinjal Kantilal Shah lived with her father in the Asha building on Dadasaheb Phalke Road in Parel, Mumbai. On the tragic afternoon, she left her home, seemingly to run errands, leaving her unsuspecting father behind. However, upon his return, he discovered a heart-wrenching suicide note left by Kinjal.



In her note, Kinjal expressed her unbearable pain and struggles, revealing her decision to end her life by leaping from Atal Setu. The taxi driver she hired reluctantly stopped mid-journey at her request, and moments later, she made the irreversible decision to jump.

Upon receiving the driver's distress call, the Navi Mumbai Police promptly initiated a search and rescue operation, working alongside Coastal Police and residents. Despite their efforts, Kinjal's body remained missing at the time of reporting, amplifying the tragedy. CCTV footage captured Kinjal's solemn journey, shedding light on the harsh reality of mental health struggles. Her story serves as a poignant reminder of the silent battles many endure behind closed doors.