Mumbai: Air India passenger held for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving flight crews

    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    The Sahar Police on Saturday (March 11) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a 37-year-old Indian-American citizen for allegedly smoking and misbehaving with other passengers and flight crews of a London-Mumbai Air India plane.

    It is reportedly said that the case was registered under Section 336 of IPC (act endangering life or safety) and under the Aircraft Act 1937 (22, 23 and 25) against Ratnakar Trivedi after he allegedly began misbehaving with other passengers, especially women, and got into a physical fight with the cabin crew before landing at Mumbai airport at around 8:20 am.

    According to the Sahar police, the staff of the flight tackled the accused and he was handed over to the Sahar police where he is detained and booked under various sections of the IPC. The accused is of Indian origin but is a citizen of the United States and holds a US passport.

    Speaking to reporters, the police official said, "We have sent the test samples of the accused for medical examination to confirm if he was in an inebriated condition or not, however by the look of the accused he seemed mentally stressed and borderline unstable."

    Earlier this month, a 33-year-old man from Leominster, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with attempting to open an emergency exit door on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston and later attempting to stab a flight attendant in the neck.

    Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was accused of trying to use a hazardous weapon to meddle with aircraft attendants and staff members on one count. Torres was detained awaiting a hearing scheduled for March 9, 2023 after being apprehended on Monday night at Boston Logan International Airport.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
