Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as Union Minister of Minority Affairs

    Reports suggest that PM Modi thanked Naqvi for his contributions to the country's progress. According to media reports, the BJP may choose Naqvi as its vice presidential candidate for the August elections or nominate him for governor/lieutenant governor of a state or union territory.

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as Union Minister of Minority Affairs gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday resigned as Union Minister of Minority Affairs. He submited his resignation to PM Modi, a day ahead when his Rajya Sabha term gets over. The news comes as his Rajya Sabha stint comes to an end on July 7.

    Reports suggest that PM Modi thanked Naqvi on Wednesday for his contributions to the country's progress. According to media sources, the BJP may choose Naqvi as its vice presidential candidate for the August elections or nominate him for governor/lieutenant governor of a state or union territory.

    Naqvi spoke with BJP president JP Nadda before resigning from PM Modi, prompting further speculation. He was the only other minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led-BJP cabinet besides Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

    Also Read | Captain Amarinder Singh likely to be NDA's pick as Vice Presidential candidate: Report

    The ruling party has been debating appointing a member of a minority community to the second highest constitutional office, especially given the BJP's extraordinary outcry after suspended spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's statements against the Prophet Muhammad.

    After Naqvi's term in Rajya Sabha expires, the BJP would have no Muslim representation in Parliament. Syed Zafar Islam and MJ Akbar are two other sitting Rajya Sabha MPs from the saffron party whose terms expired in June and July. Islam's term expired on July 4, while Akbar departed on June 29.

    The tenure of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expires on August 10. The deadline for Vice President nominations is July 19. The elections will take place on August 6th. Three Muslim names have sparked conjecture in political circles: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, and former Union minister Najma Heptulla. Captain Amrinder Singh is the ruling alliance's fourth most probable candidate.

    Also Read | Rs 1,289 crore budget for Central Vista project; 35% work done on new Parliament

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 6:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala minister Saji Cherian quits after ruckus over shocker against Constitution gcw

    Kerala minister Saji Cherian quits after ruckus over shocker against Constitution

    DGCA begins probe after smoke detected in cabin off IndiGo Raipur Indore flight gcw

    DGCA begins probe after smoke detected in cabin of IndiGo’s Raipur-Indore flight

    Make in India success story: Toy imports down 70 per cent, exports up 61 per cent

    'Make in India' success story: Toy imports down 70%, exports up 61%

    Indian Army wants to buy 29,762 night sights for assault rifles

    Indian Army wants to buy 29,762 night sights for assault rifles

    Arvind Kejriwal announces India s biggest shopping festival in Delhi in 2023 details here gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal announces 'India's biggest shopping festival' in Delhi from Jan 28, 2023

    Recent Stories

    Kerala minister Saji Cherian quits after ruckus over shocker against Constitution gcw

    Kerala minister Saji Cherian quits after ruckus over shocker against Constitution

    Shruti Haasan denies rumours of her hospitalisation says I am fine drb

    Shruti Haasan denies rumours of her hospitalisation; says, ‘I am fine’

    DGCA begins probe after smoke detected in cabin off IndiGo Raipur Indore flight gcw

    DGCA begins probe after smoke detected in cabin of IndiGo’s Raipur-Indore flight

    Hotness alert: 10 times Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi looked ultra sexy in bikinis snt

    Hotness alert: 10 times Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi looked ultra sexy in bikinis

    WWE SummerSlam 2022, world wrestling entertainment: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns - Who will win Undisputed Universal Championship?-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Lesnar vs Reigns - Who will win Undisputed Universal Championship?

    Recent Videos

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon