Captain Amarinder Singh likely to be NDA's pick as Vice Presidential candidate: Report

The election for India's 16th vice president will take place on August 6, with the deadline for nominations set for July 19, the Election Commission of India stated on Wednesday. The elections are set to take place four days before Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu leaves office on August 10.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is expected to be the NDA's nominee for Vice President. The former Punjab chief minister, 80, is currently in London for back surgery. While the deadline for submitting nomination papers is July 19, the election for this important constitutional seat will be held on August 6. The elections are set to take place four days before Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu leaves office on August 10.

After being removed as Punjab's chief minister last year, 'Captain' Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress, his party of five decades. His unexpected departure came after months of squabbling with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been calling for reform ahead of the Punjab poll. He then founded his own political party, the Punjab Lok Congress.

The vice-president is elected by the members of the electoral college, which includes members of both houses of Parliament, using the single transferable vote in line with the proportional representation system. The electoral college has 788 members: 233 elected Rajya Sabha members, 12 nominated Rajya Sabha members, and 543 elected Lok Sabha members.

Singh, a two-time chief minister and scion of the ancient Patiala Royal dynasty, formed the PLC after leaving the Congress following his unceremonious ouster as chief minister last year.

The PLC ran in the 2022 state assembly elections in collaboration with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyuk). However, none of the PLC candidates were successful, with Amarinder losing from his home ground of Patiala Urban.

