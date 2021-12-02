Rs 1,289 crore budget for Central Vista project; 35% work done on new Parliament

The government clarified that quality-cum-cost based method of bidding has not been adopted for the construction of the new Parliament building or for other buildings in the Central Vista

The Centre on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that the Rs 1,289 crore had been allocated for the Central Vista development Project.

Giving information to Members of the Lower House, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State Kaushal Kishore said that under the Central Vista development and re-development master plan, only four projects are being implemented. These include:

1) Construction of the new Parliament building

2) Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue

3) Construction of common Central Secretariat buildings 1,2 & 3

4) Construction of Vice President's residence

Rs 340.58 crore has so far been utilised out of the Rs 971 crore estimated for the construction of the new Parliament building, which is expected to be completed in October 2022. The MoS said that 35 per cent of the construction work had been completed on site.

As for the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue, 60 per cent of the work had been completed till now at the cost of Rs 190.76 crore against an estimated Rs 608 crore. Resources are being mobilised and site preparation is in progress with regard to the plan to construct common Central Secretariat buildings 1,2 & 3 and the Vice President's residence.

The minister informed that while Rs 7.85 crore had been spent on the work related to the common Central Secretariat buildings 1,2 and 3 (estimated cost: Rs 3690 crore), Rs 15 crore had been spent so far on the project related to the new Vice President's residence (estimated cost: Rs 208.48 crore).

The government also clarified that quality-cum-cost based method of bidding has not been adopted for the construction of the new Parliament building or for other buildings in Central Vista. The same bidding method has been adopted only for the engagement of consultants for a comprehensive architecture and engineering planning for the development/ redevelopment of Central Vista.

Giving out more details, the government said that the ongoing works at the Central Vista ensured direct livelihood opportunities to more than 10,000 skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers. It further claimed that over 24.12 lakh man-days of employment had been created due to the project. The MoS said that the project work had provided substantial employment in the manufacturing and transportation of cement, steel and other building materials.

The minister also denied any link between the works of Central Vista Development/Re-development with the MPLADS scheme.

