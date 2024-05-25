Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MP SHOCKER! Man poses as female teacher using voice changing app, rapes 7 tribal girls in Sidhi district

    At least 7 tribal girls have been raped between January and May this year by a person who used to call them posing as a female teacher using a ‘voice changing’ app in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    In the Sidhi area of Madhya Pradesh, at least seven tribal girls were sexually assaulted between January and May of this year by an individual who pretended to be a female instructor over the phone and asked them to meet at an abandoned location to discuss their scholarships. So far, 4 cases have been registered against the accused and there are five survivors in these 4 cases.

    According to police official, one female went to see him with a youngster, whom the accused also raped. However, during interrogation, the accused acknowledged to raping 7 females so far, and the identities of the other two survivors are being verified. The number of victims might be higher. So far, all survivors have complained of rape; no victim has reported a gangrape. The investigation is still ongoing.

    “All these incidents have taken place since January this year. No survivor though came to report it. It was around 5-6 days ago that one survivor reported it to the police."  SP Sidhi, Ravindra Verma told media.

    He further said, "When we did technical analysis, the accused was found to be interacting with other girls in a similar pattern. The main accused Brajesh Prajapati was rounded up the same evening and produced before court and we sought his remand. His first remand expired on Friday, and we have taken him on second remand for three days."

    The police further said, "How he got the phone numbers of the girls is still being probed. Till now it has surfaced that the accused used to call the students at a particular college posing as a female teacher."

    "He would introduce them as the son of the female teacher and take them on his motorcycle on the pretext of meeting the teacher. He then used to take them to a deserted house in his farmland and rape them," official added.

    All the survivors so far are from scheduled caste communities. The SC and ST students are provided with scholarships for studies by the state government. The accused called them by posing as a female teacher who is looking after their scholarships.

    Last Updated May 25, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
